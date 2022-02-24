ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Brown found not guilty by reason of insanity

Smith Mountain Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-marine Michael Brown has been found not guilty by reason of insanity for the murder of his stepfather, Rodney Brown. Brown was also found not guilty on other charges that includes use of a firearm in commission of...

