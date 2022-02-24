ISP: Arrest made in shooting death of 18-year-old Maconaquah HS student

MIAMI COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Thursday afternoon in Miami County, according to Indiana State Police.

She was identified as Hanna Cox, a student at Maconaquah High School, according to state police and the school district.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Cox's death, ISP said late Thursday. He faces preliminary charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged.

ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said troopers and emergency personnel found the woman with at least one gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Capehart Avenue. This is just outside of Grissom Air Reserve Base in The Estates at Eagle's Point.

Maconaquah Schools expressed its condolences for Cox's death in a Facebook statement late Thursday.

"This unexpected tragedy brings grief to so many, and as we come together to support one another, we ask our community to give the family space to grieve through this tragic event," the statement reads.

Justin Myers, the principal of the high school, described Hanna as beautiful, intelligent, loving and passionate about social justice. She was hoping to pursue a career in holistic medicine.

"She was recently nominated by several teachers to participate in an off-campus leadership retreat focused on strengthening social and emotional intelligence among our student body," Myers said. "We could not have selected a better candidate to lead a group of students, both young and old, through these activities."

Here's the full statement from Myers:

Our love, support, and prayers go out to all whose lives were touched in some way by Hanna. Our school community will rally around her family to provide any and all forms of support they may need while giving them time and space to grieve the loss of their precious daughter and sister. Our staff will remain available for any school community member who needs support. Hanna Cox was a beautiful, intelligent, and loving young woman. She was strong in her convictions, passionate about social justice, a talented artist, a lover of music, and she aspired to pursue a career in holistic medicine. She was recently nominated by several teachers to participate in an off-campus leadership retreat focused on strengthening social and emotional intelligence among our student body. We could not have selected a better candidate to lead a group of students, both young and old, through these activities. I was blessed to see her most endearing qualities shine through on numerous occasions on that special day. Our school community mourns the loss of her sweet soul. We will celebrate her life, because that is what Hanna would have wanted. The strongest of trees have the deepest of roots and our roots run deep within our Brave community. We will be strong for Hanna because Hanna was strong. May God take Hanna in His loving arms and provide comfort to all who loved her most.

Justin Myers

Counselors will be available on all school campuses Friday for support, the district said.

Additional details haven't been released.