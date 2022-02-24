Disney On Ice takes over the Resch Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wonderful World of Disney is in Milwaukee this weekend!. Disney on Ice returns with "Into the Magic" bringing back some of your favorite characters and more stories to tell. Go on an expedition across the water, into the mountains and onto the ice. It's a...
The Winter Olympics may have had plenty of drama, but they didn’t boast a skating horse. Opening at the Tyson Events Center Thursday night, “Disney on Ice” had several – including a dancing Maxiumus that trotted with the best of them. The impressive steed turned up...
GREENSBORO — Nearly a quarter-century has passed since Disney’s “The Lion King” premiered on Broadway, capturing audiences with the tale of Simba against a backdrop of intricate animal costumes and masks, giant puppets and music by Elton John. Its appeal endures. Since its debut in 1997,...
If you’ve been searching for tickets to Disney on Ice Houston, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up tickets you can buy safely online at fairly reasonable prices. A slew of Disney on Ice Houston shows are set to begin on April 14; all that’s missing is you.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is partnering with The Salvation Army, Revolution Jewelry Works, Patsy’s Candies, Skyway Creations, Sweet Addict Bakery and SCHEELS for a massive scavenger hunt in southern Colorado!. Prizes in the scavenger hunt include tickets to Disney On Ice or Monster Jam, gift...
The Wedding Show - Winter Edition is happening at the Resch Expo in Green Bay on Feb. 18 & 19. It's the area's largest wedding show and features more than 100 exhibitors and vendors or all things wedding. We find out what you can expect. Take a look. You can...
Dikki Martinez, a Disney on Ice "Into the Magic" performer, talks about the familiar props audience members will see during six performances at the Tyson Events Center. The show features Disney's iconic characters - old and new - and opens Thursday with performances through Sunday.
For a limited time, you could be randomly selected to receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to Disney on Ice at the brand new Enmarket Arena in Savannah. The show comes to town on March 18th with your favorite Disney characters, stories, and exciting ice skating!. n. Complete sweepstakes...
There will be no tightropes or circus animals at the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue) for its newest offering — but there will be a show. In fact, there will be multiple shows that transform the circus home into a concert venue for an ongoing series from Jamo Presents.
Many companies are pivoting to plan for the coming metaverse. Disney's "world-class storytelling" will provide the launchpad. The metaverse will be one more way for the House of Mouse to connect with its fans. There's been a lot of ink spilled in recent months about the metaverse, a simulated domain...
Comments / 0