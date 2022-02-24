ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Disney On Ice takes over the Resch Center

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
cw14online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A favorite winter event is skating into its 40th anniversary....

cw14online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'Disney on Ice' brings old friends -- and a skating horse

The Winter Olympics may have had plenty of drama, but they didn’t boast a skating horse. Opening at the Tyson Events Center Thursday night, “Disney on Ice” had several – including a dancing Maxiumus that trotted with the best of them. The impressive steed turned up...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Disney on Ice

Clouds will break for some sunshine. We will be in a First Alert Weather Day as accumulating snow leads to hazardous travel.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney On Ice#Disney Characters#The Resch Center
Winston-Salem Journal

Disney's 'The Lion King' roars into Tanger Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Nearly a quarter-century has passed since Disney’s “The Lion King” premiered on Broadway, capturing audiences with the tale of Simba against a backdrop of intricate animal costumes and masks, giant puppets and music by Elton John. Its appeal endures. Since its debut in 1997,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox11online.com

Wedding Show happening Feb. 18-19 at Resch Expo

The Wedding Show - Winter Edition is happening at the Resch Expo in Green Bay on Feb. 18 & 19. It's the area's largest wedding show and features more than 100 exhibitors and vendors or all things wedding. We find out what you can expect. Take a look. You can...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Disney on Ice's "Into the Magic" skates into Sioux City

Dikki Martinez, a Disney on Ice "Into the Magic" performer, talks about the familiar props audience members will see during six performances at the Tyson Events Center. The show features Disney's iconic characters - old and new - and opens Thursday with performances through Sunday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WJCL

WJCL 22 Disney On Ice Sweepstakes - Enter Here!

For a limited time, you could be randomly selected to receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to Disney on Ice at the brand new Enmarket Arena in Savannah. The show comes to town on March 18th with your favorite Disney characters, stories, and exciting ice skating!. n. Complete sweepstakes...
SAVANNAH, GA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Lot Concert Series to Take Over the Big Top in Grand Center

There will be no tightropes or circus animals at the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue) for its newest offering — but there will be a show. In fact, there will be multiple shows that transform the circus home into a concert venue for an ongoing series from Jamo Presents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Motley Fool

Disney's Metaverse Strategy Is Beginning To Take Shape

Many companies are pivoting to plan for the coming metaverse. Disney's "world-class storytelling" will provide the launchpad. The metaverse will be one more way for the House of Mouse to connect with its fans. There's been a lot of ink spilled in recent months about the metaverse, a simulated domain...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy