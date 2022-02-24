NFL receivers beware of Terrell Island.

Former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell locked down opposing wideouts all season long during the 2021 NFL campaign, earning second-team All-Pro recognition for his outstanding efforts.

Pro Football Focus posted an impressive stat on Terrell this week, pointing out that the 2020 first-round draft pick didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game this past season.

According to PFF , Terrell also allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games this past season while recording the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9). Additionally, per PFF, Terrell yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

Terrell was recently ranked No. 47 in PFF’s ranking of the top 101 players from the 2021 NFL season . Overall, he started 16 games for the Falcons this past season, tallying 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and 16 passes defended.

Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace, who played with Terrell at Clemson from 2017-19, gave his former teammate a shoutout on Twitter this week:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

