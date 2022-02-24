Ross County searching for 35-year-old accused of assault, domestic violence

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old accused of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Joseph Alleman, who is 5 feet 5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, has warrants for felonious assault and domestic violence that reportedly stem from an incident near Frankfort Wednesday, according to a news release from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information to contact 740-773-1185.

