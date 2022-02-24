ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ross County searching for 35-year-old accused of assault, domestic violence

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQIlb_0eOKHTs500

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old accused of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Joseph Alleman, who is 5 feet 5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, has warrants for felonious assault and domestic violence that reportedly stem from an incident near Frankfort Wednesday, according to a news release from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old rescued after being swept into Scioto River’s flood waters

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information to contact 740-773-1185.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 28-year-old

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman. Lindsey Schobelock, who is 5 feet 5 and 135 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes, was last seen in Chillicothe Wednesday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Schobelock’s vehicle was located on Windy Ridge […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person shot twice on Polaris Parkway after verbal argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting overnight on Saturday where one person was struck twice while in a vehicle. Police say four people were at Starlanes Bowling Alley in Polaris just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Among the four people at the bowling alley were two males, aged 21 and 19, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Frankfort, OH
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men arrested for series of thefts in Wheelersburg

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Franklin Furnace men were arrested Thursday in connection with a three-month crime spree in the Wheelersburg area, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Floyd, 25, and Burt C. Copley, 44, were arrested early Thursday morning by Scioto County deputies and detectives, who have been investigating several stolen vehicles, […]
WHEELERSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gunshot hits Columbus woman’s vehicle on city’s south side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old Columbus woman was leaving her driveway Friday when a single gunshot struck her vehicle’s passenger door, police said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, police arrived at the 1400 block of Berkeley Road on the city’s southeast side after a report of a person being shot at, according to a news […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigating discovery of possible human remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they are investigating what could be human remains on the city’s south side Thursday. A caller alerted police to potential human remains found at 2940 Groveport Road around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said they are currently guarding the area from Groveport […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Felonious Assault#Brown Hair#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

32-year-old missing Dublin woman found safe

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A missing 32-year-old Dublin woman was found safe Friday, according to Dublin police. Bianca Van Heyningen was missing after leaving her home on West Dublin Granville Road between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, according to a news release from the Dublin Police Department. The 32-year-old was located around […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers responded to a call for the shooting at approximately 10:52 p.m. in the 300 block of Whitethorne Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Dameire Novell Thornton suffering from a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Friday, Columbus police said. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Columbus police were called to 100 block of Tarragon Way. The victim died at 2:52 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police said a gun was recovered at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun at East High School, teen arrested police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said they confiscated a handgun on Thursday morning from a 16-year-old student. Columbus Division of Police said in a media release that they allegedly found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic Springfield Armory pistol in the boy’s backpack at East High School. School staff had been told by other students that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigating woman’s death as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police investigating woman’s death as homicide  Police say a woman’s death in north Columbus is being investigated as a homicide.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:17 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue on the report of a shooting.   […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after crash in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that a fatal crash occurred Friday night in Fairfield County. OSHP says that the crash took place at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Basil-Western Rd. near Pickerington Rd. 52-year-old Denise Dugger of Canal Winchester was traveling eastbound when she crossed the centerline and struck a guard […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dies after Monday head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person injured in a head-on crash in south Columbus Monday has died due to their injuries. The victim’s death was revealed Wednesday. According to Columbus police, the crash took place on SR-104 and Alum Creek Drive at approximately 6:49 p.m. Two other people were injured in the crash. One was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$1,100 of merchandise stolen from Lowe’s at Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people stole $1,100 worth of Lowe’s merchandise at Polaris in November, Columbus police said. The theft occurred on Nov. 20 at 1465 Polaris Parkway on the city’s north side, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after crash, fire in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man is dead when his car crashed into a southeast Columbus home and caused a fire.   Police say just before 2 a.m., Thursday, a man drove into the house in the 1700 block of Penfield Road after getting into an argument with a woman. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy