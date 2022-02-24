ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Workers Rescued After Oil Rig Fire Breaks Out Near Port Arthur

 2 days ago
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A fire aboard a decommissioned offshore oil rig platform briefly trapped nine shipyard workers Thursday until they were rescued by a Coast...

