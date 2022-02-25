ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nasdaq Composite turns a 3.5% loss into 3.3% gain as stock market stages epic turnaround after Russia invaded Ukraine. Here are 3 reasons for the rebound.

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uK4G_0eOKFVHR00
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 12, 2020 in New York City. The market closed up over 250 points as gains in tech companies and retailers outweighed concerns over the coronavirus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) By Getty Images
MARKET EXTRA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VvWw_0eOKFVHR00

U.S. stock-market investors shook off an unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine to end decidedly in positive territory on Thursday.

The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) for example, had fallen by 3.45% at its lows of the session but clawed back to a gain of over 3%, driven higher by large-capitalization information technology stocks and notable gains in the cybersecurity sector.

The last time the tech-heavy index staged a comeback of this magnitude was Jan. 24, 2022 when it fell 4.90% at its low, but closed up 0.63%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

In fact, there have only been eight trading sessions in which the Nasdaq Composite was down at least 3% on an intraday basis, but ended the day higher (not including today).

The Nasdaq Composite’s turnaround also reflect a broader reversal from a very bearish tone for markets for the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) even if the index finished once again on the brink of correction territory. The Dow industrials were down 859.12 points at Thursday’s nadir, or 2.6%, and the S&P was down 2.55% at its lows.

Investors scooped up shares in the tech sector

(XX:SP500) and communication services (XX:SP500) both up by around 2.8%, at last check. Gains there contributed to the bounce back, which also saw yields for the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) rise to 1.969, after hitting a low around 1.85%.

So why the turnaround?

Not so SWIFT

The frenzied action on Wall Street came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered special operations into Ukraine. The U.S. and most of the international community declared the move an invasion and leveled further sanctions against, Moscow, including fresh sanctions from the U.S., including those on Russian banks, the country’s elites and its largest state-owned enterprises.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences,” President Biden said during a speech at the White House Thursday afternoon.

Market participants, however, may have taken solace in the fact that Biden hasn’t yet booted Russia out of the SWIFT payment network. SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a payments-related messaging service that helps banks world-wide execute financial transactions.

Although, such a move may come, keeping Russia in the Swift network may avoid hurting other members of the network that, which could have hurt some economies in Europe.

Buy the dip?

Investors also could be bargain hunting, or buying the dip, which is a risky proposition because the developments in Kyiv aren’t yet clear and could evolve into Moscow targeting neighboring countries, if he is bent on restoring Soviet-era bloc in Eastern Europe.

“It is a pretty remarkable turnaround through,” Randy Frederick, managing director at Schwab Center for Financial Research, told MarketWatch.

Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders told CNBC that she doesn’t think the market is out of the woods but believed that algorithmic, or computer-driven, trading may have contributing to the reversal. It is probably some version of “buy the rumor sell the fact,” she said.

The technicals

Investors might also have responded to so-called oversold conditions present in the market that ultimately gave way to a flurry of technical buying. Near midday Thursday, the Arms Index, which is a volume-weighted breadth measure, suggests there is no panic in the stock market’s selloff with signs of opportunistic buying emerging even at that point.

MarketWatch’s Tomi Kilgore noted that earlier this week that the Relative Strength Index, or RSI , a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent gains against the magnitude of recent declines, was still above its January low for the S&P 500, despite a slide into correction.

He wrote that when prices make new lows but underlying technicals make higher lows is referred to as “bullish divergence,” and suggested a downtrend may be running out of steam.

Kilgore notes that another positive sign from the RSI indicator is that it remained above what many chart watchers view as the oversold threshold of 30.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Stock#Technology Stocks#Getty Images Market Extra#Russian#Dow Jones Market Data#The Nasdaq Composite#S P#Treasury
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy