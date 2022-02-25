ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rising cost of homeowners insurance in Florida

By Jim Grimes
cbs12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If it hasn't happened already, your home's most significant monthly expense could soon be your homeowner's insurance. Kerry Lutz has spent thousands of dollars upgrading his windows and installing a hurricane impact garage door. He's hoping all of this will help bring down the cost...

cbs12.com

Comments

Yeah, I said it...
4d ago

That’s what happens when deathsantis gives them the right to recoup losses. I really don’t want to hear them complain. He’s your mess, own it! 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reply(1)
2
