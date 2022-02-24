ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why is Russia invading Ukraine? History of this complicated relationship explained

By Carl Aldinger, Tara Lynch
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pUQ1_0eOKELam00

UKRAINE (WETM) – Early in the morning on February 24, Russia launched a “military operation” in Ukraine, finally executing an invasion much of the world has feared for months.

Explosions were heard in cities across Ukraine, and Putin warned other countries that if they tried to interfere, there would be “consequences you have never seen in history.”

But the months and years of buildup have left many wondering just what Putin wants and why Russia is invading. The history of these tensions—likely unsurprising—stretches back centuries. But a Syracuse Political Science professor said the key date is 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed.

Biden details sanctions against Russia

Brian Taylor, Political Science professor in the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin—who became president in 2000—has always felt that “Ukraine was naturally part of the Russian sphere of influence” ever since the USSR split into 15 internationally-recognized countries. Taylor said Ukraine and Russia even signed a treaty to recognize their borders.

But over the last 22 years, Ukraine has moved away from Russia’s “sphere of influence” and has tried to integrate more into the Western World, said Taylor. This, of course, is in stark contrast to what Taylor said is one of Putin’s high-priority foreign policy items.

Fast forward to 2014. Russia annexed Crimea, a peninsula that was legally part of Ukraine. This action strongly spurred Ukraine to move even further away from Russian influence.

Then Russia sponsored “a separatist war” in the Donbas region in the southeast of Ukraine. Taylor said this made Ukraine much more favorable to western allies like the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

A Russian citizen’s view of the attack on Ukraine

All this western movement became too much for Putin, according to Taylor.

“I think Putin has been resentful about this direction, frustrated that his previous attempts have always failed and the Ukrainians have had other ideas about where their political futures lie,” Taylor said. “And he felt like now was the time to act and try and reverse that.”

In a speech on Monday, February 21, Putin said “I will start with the fact that modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia or, to be more precise, by Bolshevik, Communist Russia.”

Brian Taylor’s full interview can be watched in the player below:

He added that “Ukraine is not just a neighboring country for us. It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space. … Since time immemorial, the people living in the southwest of what has historically been Russian land have called themselves Russians and Orthodox Christians.”

But what is the root cause of Putin’s desire to take back Ukraine in the first place?

Well, his goal is not to reunite the Soviet Union, Taylor clarified. Rather, Taylor thinks that Putin wants to assert Russia’s status of power on the world stage and “its right to have a sphere of influence.” Taylor called this sphere Russia’s Neighborhood.

So to accomplish that, Taylor said Russia’s immediate goal is to overthrow the Ukrainian regime in the capital city of Kyiv and put in place a regime loyal to the Russian Federation, evidenced by attacking the country on three sides.

Wave of cyberattacks accompanies Russian assault on Ukraine

However, Taylor doesn’t think it’ll be that easy.

“I don’t think the Ukrainian people will accept that. He will have a hard time finding people to play the role of willing puppets of the Putin regime and I think he also is going to face some pressure from inside Russia.”

While Taylor doesn’t think people protesting Putin’s actions inside Russia as an immediate threat, the situation is still very different from 2014. When Russia annexed Crimea, Taylor said the Russian people generally rallied behind the government. But now, he feels people are more worried and, even if the Russian people aren’t necessarily against Putin’s government, that widespread support from 2014 isn’t there.

“So I think that should give him pause,” Taylor said.

All of this stretches even further back in time, too. Taylor said a Ukrainian nationalist movement pushing for independence began in the 1800s and continued into the 20th century. These actions led the Bolsheviks to create the Ukrainian Republic in 1917 in an effort to satisfy the Ukrainian people while also keeping them inside the USSR.

Ultimately, Taylor thinks Russia should follow the example of Africa, a continent that saw most of its borders created at the hand of colonial powers.

In a Februar y 22 speech, the Kenyan U.N ambassador said Russia should look to the way African nations handled these redrawn borders. “Rather than form nations that looked ever backward into history with a dangerous nostalgia,” he said, “we chose to look forward to a greatness none of our many nations and peoples had ever known.”

9 ways to help Ukrainians amid Russia crisis

So what comes next? Are other previously-Soviet nations next on Russia’s list?

Taylor thinks Ukraine is likely a one-off situation because “the three states that matter most to Putin or Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.” And he said Belarus is already almost completely in Russia’s pocket after a 2020 rigged election that kept Russian-back president Lukeschenko in power.

Taylor said Ukraine is just “the third piece of the puzzle”, but it likely won’t just fall into Putin’s lap.

Meanwhile, political experts say a similar geopolitical conflict could break out in Eastern Asia between China and Taiwan . President Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, suggesting an alliance between the two countries could form; however, Professor Taylor says no such alliance has formed yet.

China also shares similar territorial ambitions to Russia, spanning from the South China Sea to Taiwan to the Indian border. The tensions between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China could boil over, but there are stark contrasts between this geopolitical conflict and the invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan is not a sovereign nation per the U.S. State Department . China and the United States seem to recognize one government for the People’s Republic of China, rather than a separate government for Taiwan. Some experts say China is watching to see how the United States and its NATO allies respond to Putin before acting themselves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Bath Police arrest woman for Meth; Weapon possession

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police arrested a woman on multiple charges on February 21, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Mary Furlong, 28, was pulled over in Bath at approximately 11:30 p.m. for allegedly operating a vehicle with no/an inadequate plate lamp. A K9 police dog was deployed and alerted to the […]
BATH, NY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Communist Russia#Crimea#The Maxwell School#Syracuse University#Russian#The European Union#Nato
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy