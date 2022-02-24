ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Emerald Holding Shares Jump On 14.20% YoY Revenue Growth To $145M For 2021

By Nina Zdinjak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-headquartered b2b event and media company Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) reported Thursday financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. In 2021, Emerald successfully traded 63 in-person trade shows, conferences and other events, serving more than 129,000 attendees and 7,500 exhibiting companies. Completed the acquisition of MJBiz...

