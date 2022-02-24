ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Ascent launches for PlayStation next month

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCurve Games has announced that Neon Giant’s cyberpunk action shooter RPG The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles on March 24th. The game is set on The Ascent Group arcology, a corporate-run metropolis, and places players in control...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Grab A Free Ubisoft Game This Weekend, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to do this weekend but don't fancy going outside because it's a particularly cold and rubbish February? We've got you covered. Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for its excellent open-world extreme sports game Riders Republic. Because why go outside when you can simply pretend to go outside? Yeah, video games are awesome.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Video Game#Curve Games#Neon Giant#The Ascent Group#Rpeg
Collider

'Nintendo Switch Sports' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Game

Videogame giant Nintendo is releasing a long-awaited sequel to one of Wii’s biggest successes, Wii Sports. Titled Nintendo Switch Sports for its newest console, the game will see the return of fan-favorite activities along with new challenges for gamers to enjoy. News of the game broke during Nintendo Direct, an online presentation where the company shares information about new and existing games.
TENNIS
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
RPG
dbltap.com

Babylon’s Fall to Get Free PlayStation Demo This Month

Those eager to learn more about Babylon's Fall will want to keep an eye out for its upcoming PlayStation demo. Babylon's Fall is an upcoming hack and slash from PlatinumGames, and published by Square Enix. Ahead of the game's release next month, players will be able to test out this latest adventure via a free demo coming to PlayStation in February.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'GRID Legends' Launches Today With Fresh Story Mode and Cross-Platform Multiplayer

A year after it was announced during E3, the highly-anticipated racing title GRID Legends is finally here. With more than 100 vehicles in its library for you to play with, the new GRID title comes with its very own unique story and career mode thrusting players in the midst of a dramatic mixed-reality set. Once you’ve completed the story portion, you’ll be able to access the full career mode, where you can fight for more championships and enter a host of new events. Of course, there’ll also be an online multiplayer element, which is now both cross-platform and cross-generation.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bandai Namco acknowledges problems in Elden Ring’s PC version

Bandai Namco, in a note to players on Friday, acknowledged performance issues with Elden Ring on Windows PC and promised improvements are on the way. Nonetheless, stuttering, slow frame rate, and other distractions have given the otherwise critically acclaimed RPG a “mixed” reputation in Steam’s customer reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear

Nintendo’s Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have good games. While many popular exclusives have made their way to Nintendo Switch or other systems, some are uniquely suited to the Wii U and/or its GamePad or just haven’t made the jump to newer platforms for various reasons. Now that Nintendo plans to shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop in 2023, many of these games will become much tougher to play and much more expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Sony is making it easier to share PS5 screenshots using its iOS app

Gamers will now have an easier time sharing PS5 screenshots with their iOS devices. Sony is offering users the capability to upload PS5 screenshots and videos automatically to the PlayStation mobile app. This is a gradual release, starting first with the Americas. The PS5 screenshots feature has already been live...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Cyberbunk 2077 VR Mod gameplay

Cyberbunk 2077 gamers looking forward to playing the game using the virtual reality mod currently under development by LukeRoss. Are sure to enjoy this quick 5 minute gameplay teaser trailer published by the skilled modder who has also created other VR mods for PC games such as GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and others. To learn more jump over to the RealVR Patreon page by following the link below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fall Guys developer is currently "finalizing" Xbox and Switch versions

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed it is currently "finalising" the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. In the most recent Fall Guys mid-season update post, the developer said: "We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalizing development, and though it isn't within this update, it’s still coming."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy