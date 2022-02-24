ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Walker Looks to Unseat Colorado's Lauren Boebert in 'Crappy' New Ad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2yvl_0eOKCRrA00

Alex Walker, candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, joins Cheddar News to discuss why he's running against Lauren Boebert and the inspiration behind his viral campaign ad.

GLAAD Finds Hollywood Improved on LGBTQ Diversity Amid Legislative Backlashes

GLAAD, the media watchdog for the LGBTQ community, released its “Where We Are on TV” report last week, with updated data on the entertainment industry. Rich Ferraro, chief communications officer for the non-profit organization, joined Cheddar News to talk about the progress that has been made on media representation and what's at stake in the process of humanizing queer people in popular culture as a recent backlash in legislative trends demonstrated. "We just saw the news yesterday in Texas, a move from Governor Abbott that would try to pull trans youth away from their parents for receiving gender-affirming care," Ferraro said. "And television and entertainment can be a frontline to preventing such anti-LGBTQ legislation from moving forward."
TEXAS STATE
Biden Nominates Jackson, First Black Woman, to Supreme Court

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed American segregation. Introducing Jackson at the White House, Biden declared, “I believe it’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Leafly CEO on Big 2021 Cannabis Jobs Growth, Looking Ahead to NJ, NY Adult Use

Even amid the Great Resignation, the cannabis industry saw major job growth. As of January 2022, the legal industry supported more than 428,000 jobs — a 33 percent increase year-over-year, according to the sixth annual jobs report from Leafly, a website focused on cannabis use and education. Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. “You know we've got big moments coming ahead in New Jersey and New York with adult-use sales starting in New Jersey, hopefully by this fall, with New York quickly to follow," she said. "So we're hugely optimistic about the kind of job growth that those markets can drive with the right type of market setup.
ECONOMY
Growing a Small Business with Love; Women Building the Future of the Internet

On this episode of ChedHER: Emily Dalton Smith, Vice President of Project Management and Social Impact at Meta, discusses how she's leading the way for social impact in the Metaverse; Jadee Hanson, CIO and CISO at Code42, breaks down what to look out for in the world of cybersecurity in 2022; Nicole Borders, Co-owner of Pound Bizness, explains the story behind her business and the support it's received, along with advice for other 'couplepreneurs' out there.
SMALL BUSINESS
Colorado State
Colorado Elections
Colorado Government
More Men Than Women Are Happy to Return to the Office, Says Harris Poll

A just-released Harris Poll revealed that there are some differences of opinion among workers on returning to the office. The survey showed that 52 percent of women would still prefer to work from home versus 41 percent of men. The report also showed that 52 percent of black workers and 50 percent of women see it as being better when it comes to career advancement. Dr. Laura Morgan Roberts, professor of practice at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, joined Cheddar News to explain the report. "The first set of observations are about infrastructure and flexibility. The second are about inclusion," she said. "And so what we've learned from many non-white workers are that they appreciate the opportunity to focus more on their tasks and to be buffered in a sense from some of the hostilities and the exclusive environment and practice that they had to navigate for many years in their in-person offices."
SOCIETY
Olympic Medalist Lauren Gibbs on Athlete Mental Health as 2022 Games Come to an End

While the United States were once again among the top nations in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to medal, with the games just ended, the focus turns to the athletes coming home and the mental toll the competition take on them. Lauren Gibbs, the 2018 Team USA silver medalist in bobsledding, joined Cheddar News to give her perspective on this year's games and what the competitors have gone through. “Its definitely a mixed bag, you know? It's like I just had the most incredible athletic experience of my life, but then its like its over in a flash," Gibbs said about the feelings an athlete can go through after finishing. She noted that it's important for them to be vocal and reach out to support networks after the rush of competition ends.
SPORTS
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson on Bringing Flying Cars, Future of Transportation to State

Arkansas corporations, private investors and the government are coming together in the hopes to make the state a global leader in the future of transportation. Governor Asa Hutchinson joined Cheddar News to relay the council's plans. "I created the Council on Future Mobility to look at expanding drone delivery, to be able to utilize autonomous or driverless vehicles in delivery, and then also to be able to look at the future and whether you can have driverless or flying cars that can be imagined," he said. Hutchinson also stated that the council will take the safety measures needed before bringing along potentially unsafe tech.
ARKANSAS STATE
Helicopters Crash Near Utah Ski Resort in Training Accident

In this photo provided by @LifterMike93 is the scene where a pair of Utah National Guard helicopters were involved in an accident near Snowbird Ski Resort in Snowbird, Utah on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The helicopters crashed near the ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise. No crew members were hurt, but both helicopters were damaged. (@LifterMike93 via AP)
UTAH STATE
Need2Know: More Sanctions, Stock Whiplash & Supply Chain Upgrades Inbox

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, February 25, 2022:. As the Russian military began a full-scale assault on Ukraine on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced another round of sanctions as U.S. lawmakers clamored for a tougher response. This round will block assets from Russian banks and restrict the export of crucial technologies, in an effort to cripple Russia's economy. Biden noted that some of these measures could impact American consumers, but that the pain would be short-lived. The president also deployed additional U.S. troops to NATO ally Germany. CHEDDAR.
U.S. POLITICS
Huge Opal Sells for Nearly $144,000 at Alaska Auction

This photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals shows an opal specimen, Dec. 20, 2021. One of the largest opals in the world was sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats and is one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. (Dana Fuentes/Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals via AP)
Social Beverage Brand Cann Raises $27 Million to Fuel International Expansion

Cann, a cannabis-infused beverage company, announced today a $27 million Series A funding round from existing investors like Imaginary Ventures and a roster of new celebrity investors including Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Zoey Deutch, Jordan Cooper, Sara Foster, and Rosario Dawson. Cann is also announcing its first international expansion with the brand's launch in Canada. Jake Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Cann, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
