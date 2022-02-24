Iowa National Guard Preparing For European Deployment Scheduled Later This Year
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa National Guard says there have been no requests for any of its units to take action since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier today (Thursday). A statement says the Guard, like the rest of the world, is monitoring the current situation. Iowa National Guard leaders say they are prepared to support Iowans here at home or support our nation’s requirements abroad when called upon. Two Iowa National Guard units were already scheduled for deployment to Europe that starts later this year.
Comments / 0