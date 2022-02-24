ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa National Guard Preparing For European Deployment Scheduled Later This Year

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0eOK70vG00

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa National Guard says there have been no requests for any of its units to take action since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier today (Thursday). A statement says the Guard, like the rest of the world, is monitoring the current situation. Iowa National Guard leaders say they are prepared to support Iowans here at home or support our nation’s requirements abroad when called upon. Two Iowa National Guard units were already scheduled for deployment to Europe that starts later this year.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Denounce “Godless Tyrant” Putin

(Des Moines, IA) — Tax policy dominated yesterday’s (Thursday) debate in the Iowa legislature, but the dire situation in Ukraine was the subject of a fiery prayer in the Senate — and the House ended its day with a standing ovation for the people of Ukraine. Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway mentioned Russia’s invasion right before he led the opening prayer in the Senate, in which he asked God to “stop the godless tyrant that will bring tragedy and grief” to Ukraine. Just after voting on the tax bill, senators from both parties gave brief speeches in support of the people and the government of Ukraine. In the Iowa House, Representative Todd Prichard — who’s also an Army reservist — delivered a brief speech in which he about meeting Ukrainian soldiers during a tour of duty in Europe five years ago.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa court upholds written felony pleas during pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that allowing people charged with felonies to enter written pleas instead of appearing in court in person during the COVID-19 pandemic was appropriate and did not violate the rights of defendants. The court ruled Friday in the case of Timothy Basquin of Fayette, who was charged, pleaded guilty and was convicted of intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine. He entered a written plea in November 2020, when Iowa was experiencing a surge of virus cases and the court was allowing virtual procedures and written pleas. He appealed, saying court rules and due process rights required an in-person plea in open court. The court unanimously concluded its orders balanced the rights of defendants and public safety.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa attorney general leads study of high fertilizer prices

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says dramatic increases in the price of farm fertilizers have prompted him to look into the causes and whether farmers have been subjected to unfair practices. Miller on Thursday said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and other state attorneys general are committed to helping conduct market research to assess the soaring prices. For example, anhydrous ammonia, a corn fertilizer, is up more than 300% from last year. Miller says the market study findings could lead to further investigation. The Fertilizer Institute, an industry trade group, says prices farmers pay are subject to a complex web of global supply chain and demand factors.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senators Commit To Fair, Respectful Review Of Supreme Court Nominee

(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s two US Senators say they are committed to a fair and respectful review of the new nominee for the US Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was chosen Thursday by President Biden. Senator Chuck Grassley is the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said it is critical that all nominees to the nation’s highest court receive a most thorough and rigorous vetting. Senator Joni Ernst is also a member of that committee. She says justices must be impartial and not bend to the political winds of the moment.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

AG Seeking Information on High Fertilizer Prices

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Attorney General says he is looking into the reasons behind the 200 and 300 percent increases in fertilizer prices in the last year. Fertilizer companies blame natural gas cost spikes and production shutdowns because of Hurricane Ida. But Attorney General Tom Miller says he wants to know if these justify the jump in prices. Miller has written letters to the C-E-O’s of the top fertilizer companies — but he emphasizes that it’s not an investigation. Miller says he’s talked with attorneys general in eight other states — primarily in the Midwest — about fertilizer prices. But he wouldn’t share which states have shown interest.
Western Iowa Today

Speaker Grassley: Tax Plan Includes Backstop If Economy Falters

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says the agreement Republicans have reached to dramatically cut the personal income tax rate includes a backstop if the economy fails. Grassley says if tax collections fall below expectations, money in the Taxpayer Relief Fund would be used to fill state budget holes. That fund is expected to have two-billion dollars in reserve by July. The tax cut is called the largest in Iowa history. The three-point-nine-percent rate would be the fourth-lowest in the country.
Western Iowa Today

Rep. Axne Applauds President Biden’s Approval of Disaster Aid for Iowa

(Des Moines) Today, Cindy Axne applauds President Biden’s approval of Governor Reynolds request for a major disaster declaration following the severe storms on December 15th, 2021. The declaration enables federal funds to supplement state and local recovery efforts in 25 Iowa counties: Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Davis, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Van Buren, Webster, Worth, and Wright.
Western Iowa Today

Senator Grassley appears at Town Hall Meeting in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Senator Chuck Grassley appearing at a town hall meeting at Henningsen Construction in Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon, fielded questions from company employees and the public on various topics. One of the pressing issues is the Russian – Ukraine conflict. In 1931 and 1932, Grassley says Stalin murdered millions...
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Cindy Axne discusses Supply Chain Issues and Addressing the Cost of Goods

(Atlantic) Cindy Axne, U.S. Representative for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, held a town hall meeting at the Atlantic Public Library Wednesday evening. Axne said she is involved in multiple aspects of addressing supply chain shortages in this country; she is part of an inflation task force and she has a six-point supply chain agenda. Axne said they are starting to see bills getting passed that she is pushing forward. One of those is the Ocean Shipping Reform Act which will address the problems we are seeing in port.
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Up After Russian Invasion

(Learfield) Triple-A Iowa spokesperson, Meredith Mitts, says the price of a barrel of oil went up in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That is causing gas prices to increase as well. She says the roughly six percent increase in the cost of oil translates into a ten to 15 cent increase at the gas pump. Mitts says gas prices might not drop again until things calm down in Europe. Mitts says there’s no reason to rush out to the pumps to fill up because Iowa has a good supply of gas. That price of a gallon of gas was already up 70 cents from one year ago before the Russian invasion.
Western Iowa Today

FFA Membership in Iowa Grows Despite Pandemic

(Ankeny, IA) — The isolation of the pandemic torpedoed many types of gatherings and clubs, but the Future Farmers of America is bucking the trend. The organization dedicated to first-hand learning about the world of agriculture is seeing membership in Iowa rise. Scott Johnson, executive director of the Iowa F-F-A Association, says Iowa was recently recognized as one of only six states that saw member numbers go up during 2021. He credits past state officers and leaders within the F-F-A for keeping ag education relevant to students during a difficult time. Johnson says they’re trending towards a ten percent increase in growth over last year.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa justices reconsider state constitution’s abortion right

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Supreme Court has heard arguments about abortion restrictions Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in 2020. Many of the conservative justices deciding the case have replaced predecessors who affirmed four years ago that the state constitution guarantees women the right to have abortions. Abortion providers filed a lawsuit challenging the law passed by the Republican Legislature and signed by the GOP governor in June 2020 that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the Iowa Constitution.
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices in Iowa 19 Cents Higher than Last Month

(Undated) – Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa, in large part because of inflation and Russia’s looming threat to invade Ukraine. According to Triple-A Iowa, the average price for regular gas is three dollars-33 cents a gallon — that’s 19 cents a gallon higher than it was last month at three dollars-14 cents. One year ago, a gallon of gas cost two-63 a gallon. The highest price for regular gas in Iowa is three-50 a gallon in Chickasaw County, while the lowest price is three-22 a gallon in Henry County.
Western Iowa Today

Majority of Students at State Universities Comfortable with Free Speech Rights

(Des Moines, IA) — A majority of students at Iowa’s three state-run universities believe their free speech rights are not being violated. That’s the result of a survey reviewed Wednesday by the State Board of Regents. Chief Academic Officer, Rachel Boon, says 74 percent of students surveyed felt comfortable expressing their opinions on campus. The survey was completed by just ten percent of the students — with the numbers split fairly evenly between the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa and Iowa State University. More than seven thousand students responded to the survey, which Boon suggests is a big enough number to get an accurate picture.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

