Speaker Grassley: Tax Plan Includes Backstop If Economy Falters
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says the agreement Republicans have reached to dramatically cut the personal income tax rate includes a backstop if the economy fails. Grassley says if tax collections fall below expectations, money in the Taxpayer Relief Fund would be used to fill state budget holes. That fund is expected to have two-billion dollars in reserve by July. The tax cut is called the largest in Iowa history. The three-point-nine-percent rate would be the fourth-lowest in the country.
