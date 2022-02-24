Cheryl Burke will 'not be commenting' on her divorce

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corydon Times-Republican
 2 days ago

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is officially headed for the single life. On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that she filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence. The professional dancer met the Boy Meets World star when his brother Joey Lawrence competed as a contestant on DWTS during Season 3.
A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
Cheryl Burke is breaking her silence following the news of her split from husband Matthew Lawrence after two years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the ballroom pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”
