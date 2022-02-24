Cheryl Burke will 'not be commenting' on her divorce

In the hot seat! Kody Brown got real about where he and wife Janelle Brown stand during the second part of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special on Sunday, February 6. During the episode, Kody, 53, sat down with Sukanya Krishnan to discuss his family’s recent struggles, many of which fans saw throughout season 16 of the TLC series. His three wives, Janelle, 52, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, all did their own separate interviews on a variety of subjects — including whether they’re still intimate with their husband.
