Some of the first footage associated with Forge mode in Halo Infinite seems to have leaked prior to its release later this year. When Halo Infinite initially launched at the end of last year, developer 343 Industries made clear that it would do so without Forge being present. Instead, the longtime mode seen in numerous Halo games would be launching much later on in 2022. And while we have yet to learn very much about what this version of Forge will have in store, some new glimpses at the mode have potentially given us a better idea.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO