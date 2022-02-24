ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Diana Shipping Q4 Earnings Preview

By Urvi Shah
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings...

seekingalpha.com

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

NexPoint Residential Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.62 (-0.27% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.01M (+12.89% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, NXRT has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Dsx#Eps Estimate
Seekingalpha.com

Donnelley Financial Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.03M (+8.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinross Gold: Complete 2021 Results Analysis

KGC posted a loss of $2.7 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an income of $783.3 million or $0.62 per diluted share. Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2022. 1 - 4Q21 and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Avant Brands, Inc. (AVTBF) CEO Norton Singhavon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avant Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call February 25, 2022 4:00 PM ET. Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avant Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

AES posts Q4 earnings beat, intends to exit coal by 2025

AES Corp. (AES -0.6%) shares edge lower after beating expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, and announcing plans to exit coal by 2025 through a combination of asset sales, fuel conversions and retirements. AES also issues in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing adjusted EPS of $1.55-$1.65, vs. $1.63 analyst consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.'s (BHR) CEO Richard Stockton on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Chris Nixon - Senior Vice President and Head, Asset Management. Greetings. And welcome to the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS

