Sports

Gompei's Olympic Birthday: Goat for the Gold

WPI News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome join SAS in Odeum to celebrate Gompei's...

www.wpi.edu

golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Brennan Ruault Shares Stunning Photos From a Day of Snowmobiling: ‘Heaven on Earth’

When he isn’t scouring the earth looking for gold, Brennan Ruault, star of “Gold Rush” is usually out having fun. He recently took a trip north to have some fun in the winter snow and try out some snowmobiles. Ruault joined the cast of “Gold Rush” in the show’s sixth season, becoming a part of gold-digging icon Parker Schnabel’s crew. He predominantly worked in the excavation process for Schnabel’s team, breaking cold hard ground in order to find gold. Ruault has a true love for motorbikes and snowmobiles and loves to ride anytime he gets the chance. He was once caught in a major avalanche while riding his snowmobile and amazingly survived the ordeal. The incident didn’t seem to scare him much as he jumped right back on the snowmobile and continued to ride.
TV & VIDEOS
FitnessVolt.com

‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi And Martyn Ford Trade Body Blows During Their First Staredown

The excitement around the boxing match between Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi and bodybuilder Martyn Ford went to a different level when the two faced off for the first time. Ford and Gharibi have exchanged barbs on social media for the past several months and the rivalry quickly turned into a bitter affair. Recently, when the duo shared the stage for their first staredown it went exactly as it was expected. Sajad Gharibi and Martyn Ford came to blows on stage and had to be separated to precipitate the situation.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Long Injured WWE Star Announces He Is Medically Cleared To Wrestle Again

Welcome back? Injuries are one of the few constants in wrestling as you never know when you are going to see someone get taken out of action by being hurt. There is never a good time to see someone get injured and it can be something that keeps the on the shelf for any length of time. Some of these injuries seem to be career ending, but now it seems that someone could return to the ring when it was never thought possible.
WWE
NBC Sports

Olympic ski cross medal changed on appeal 9 days after race

GENEVA — Nine days after the race at the Beijing Olympics, the bronze medal in women’s ski cross was changed on appeal Saturday. Fanny Smith of Switzerland will now be awarded the bronze medal after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in China, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.
SPORTS

