Ken Leonard Talks Legacy After Retirement Announcement

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings College Head Men's Basketball Coach Bill Gavers has announced retirement from his position effective immediately. Gavers led the team to winning records in four of his nine seasons and in three seasons of Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play. His finest overall seasons were in 2013-14 when he led the team to a 21-10 overall record and 14-6 in the GPAC, good for fourth place in league, and in 2018-19 when his team was 20-11 overall and 10-8 in conference. Those teams received votes in the final NAIA Top 25 poll. His biggest postseason win came in 2020 when the eighth seeded Broncos upset GPAC Champion and nationally ranked #2 Morningside University 84-80 in the GPAC Quarterfinals. Over his nine seasons at Hastings College, his overall record was 133-139 and 74-102 in GPAC play.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO