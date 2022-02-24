ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dynamite Viewership For 2/23/22

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 1,010,000 viewers, which is up from the show last week that did...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Schiavone on His Reaction to Finding Out Cody Rhodes Was Leaving AEW

– During the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the news of Cody Rhodes and his wife, former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, leaving AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on how shocked he was by the news on...
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Arrives in AEW, Joins the House of Black

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy from his time in WWE, made his surprise debut on this week's AEW Dynamite and joined the House of Black faction. Midway through the show PAC and Penta Oscuro (Pentagon Jr's previous alter-ego from Lucha Underground) successfully beat Malakai Black and Brody King while Penta prevented Black from spraying his black mist, only for the lights to go out. Matthews then appeared in the ring, prompting Black to look like he'd just seen a ghost (calling back to the eye injury Matthews gave him during their WWE days). But Matthews then snapped on PAC and Penta, revealing he was the new member of the House of Black that was teased last week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cesaro Reportedly Gone From WWE

Cesaro has reportedly left WWE. Cesaro quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company. It was noted that WWE and Cesaro...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Report: Cesaro Quietly Departs WWE After Failed Contract Talks

Cesaro has quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company. It was noted that WWE and Cesaro had been in contract negotiations,...
WWE
411mania.com

Buddy Matthews Signs With AEW, Debuts On Dynamite

Buddy Matthews is All Elite, signing with AEW and making his debut on tonight’s Dynamite. Matthews made his debut on tonight’s show, appearing after the lights went out while Malakai Black and Brody King were attacking Penta and PAC. He first teased opposing Black and King but then joined them in attacking Death Triangle. You can see clips from the segment below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Why Brock Lesnar Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

New details are being revealed on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going off-script at the Elimination Chamber last weekend. As noted, Lesnar went off-script when he smashed through his pod to enter the Chamber match, which saw him capture the WWE Title after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to an injury angle. Lesnar went on to dominate the other participants, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory, pinning Theory for the win.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
WWE
411mania.com

Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin. The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows...
WWE
PWMania

Captain Shawn Dean Talks About His Backstage Role In AEW and Beating MJF

Captain Shawn Dean has a few different roles in AEW as he works on the AEW Community Outreach team, helps book talent for the Dark series, and wrestles. He made an appearance on today’s AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Here are the highlights:. Beating MJF:. “I was talking with CM...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Tag Team Battle Royale

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS which features a title match and a tag team battle royal. The winners of the battle royal will move on to AEW Revolution to challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW World tag team titles. A third team will be added next week after a Casino Battle Royale. The lineup includes:
WWE
411mania.com

Six-Man Tag Team Match Unlikely For AEW Revolution (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Buddy Matthews made his AEW debut last night, siding with the House of Black to beat down PAC and Penta Oscuro. It was later announced that he had officially signed with the company. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that a match had been planned for the House of Black at AEW Revolution, but that may not be likely now.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Matches Announced For AEW Revolution

Two new matches have been confirmed for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. It was officially announced during Friday’s AEW Rampage that Revolution will feature Jade Cargill defending her AEW TBS Title against Tay Conti. A Tornado Trios match was also announced with Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Name Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has a spoiler on someone backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Johnny Knoxville is at tonight’s show and was going over a planned segment with Sami Zayn for the episode, which is being advertised as Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship celebration.
WWE

