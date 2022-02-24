AEW Dynamite Viewership For 2/23/22

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy from his time in WWE, made his surprise debut on this week's AEW Dynamite and joined the House of Black faction. Midway through the show PAC and Penta Oscuro (Pentagon Jr's previous alter-ego from Lucha Underground) successfully beat Malakai Black and Brody King while Penta prevented Black from spraying his black mist, only for the lights to go out. Matthews then appeared in the ring, prompting Black to look like he'd just seen a ghost (calling back to the eye injury Matthews gave him during their WWE days). But Matthews then snapped on PAC and Penta, revealing he was the new member of the House of Black that was teased last week.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO