ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

India's new test captain relishes challenges ahead

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIY7m_0eOJx3gL00

Feb 23 (Reuters) - India's newly appointed test captain Rohit Sharma said he had no issues with managing his workload ahead of India's three-match Twenty20 International series and two-match test series against Sri Lanka at home.

Rohit was named test captain last week, succeeding Virat Kohli as the team's leader in all three formats. Kohli, India's most successful test captain, resigned from the role in a shock move last month after seven years in charge.

"It's a huge honour and it's a great feeling to be captaining India in all three formats," Sharma told reporters on Wednesday. "I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now.

"At the moment, I have no issues. I'm looking forward to play all the games, the workload always depends on what happens thereafter. You take it day by day and understand what you need to do.

"And if there is an opportunity for you to take a break, you take a break and let someone else come in. You see how the other guy can fill in, and what sort of potential he has as well."

Rohit heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who will act as his deputy in both the T20I and test squads.

"Bumrah knows the game very well, and this is a great way for him to step into a leadership role," Rohit said. "He's already taken his game to the next level, and this will help him progress even more and grow in confidence."

Batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the T20I series on Wednesday after suffering a hairline fracture while fielding during India's win over West Indies in the last match of the T20 series. read more

Rohit said Yadav's injury was a blow to India's preparations for Sri Lanka, and stressed the importance of managing players' schedules to avoid any further injuries.

"Surya's injury is obviously a setback," Rohit said. "He was in great form as you saw in the last series. But you can't control these kinds of injuries. It was a freak injury.

"There are others in the squad who are waiting to get an opportunity, and I'm really happy for them to come in and get the job done.

"We have already seen a lot of injuries within our squad. So we have to be very careful as to what we do with individuals and how we manage to give them a break from the game."

The first T20I will be played on Thursday in Lucknow, while the second and third T20s will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Dharamsala.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Joe Clarke returns from disappointing Karachi Kings campaign

Batsman Joe Clarke has returned home from the Pakistan Super League after a disappointing campaign with Karachi Kings. The former Llanfyllin High School student, who plays for Nottinghamshire, headed to Pakistan for a second season with the Kings, after starring for them in 2021. He returned home midway through franchise...
WORLD
The Independent

Heather Knight: England have point to prove against Australia in Women’s Cricket World Cup

Captain Heather Knight believes England Women have a point to prove to Australia when they open the defence of their World Cup title against their Ashes conquerors next week.Knight’s side were humbled in the multi-format series Down Under, failing to win a game as they lost the only completed Twenty20 and three one-day internationals while drawing a thrilling Test in Canberra.Focus now turns to the 50-over game and while England arrive in New Zealand as world champions, Australia look favourites to lift the trophy, having lost just one ODI since 2018, when they surrendered a 26-match unbeaten run to India...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Virat Kohli
90min.com

Arnold Clark Cup: 6 things we learned about England after tournament triumph

Cancel the Euros, because we’ve got something better. The hopes, dreams and prayers of the English people were answered on Wednesday evening, as the Lionesses lifted the prestigious Arnold Clark Cup trophy aloft at Molineux after victory over Germany. The round-robin friendly tournament offered an exciting taste of what...
SOCCER
BBC

Scotland reach World Cup with 59-3 win over Colombia

Tries: Thomson, Gaffney 2, Lloyd, Law, Konkel, Skeldon, Wills, Wright Cons: Law 3, Nelson Pens: Law 2. Scotland claimed the last remaining place at this year's Women's Rugby World Cup after sweeping Colombia aside in Dubai. Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Rhona Lloyd and Sarah Law ran in first-half tries in...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty20 International#T20i
Reuters

Four dogs and a dream: how a 'cricket nomad' is coping in Kyiv

Feb 26 (Reuters) - In a perfect world, Kobus Olivier would be teaching English in a private school in Kyiv and sowing cricket dreams in young minds in Ukraine. Instead, as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv, the chief executive of the Ukraine Cricket Federation (UCF) locked himself in his seventh-floor apartment in the capital.
PETS
Reuters

WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit, Iga Swiatek advance to Doha final

2022-02-26 09:25:23 GMT+00:00 - Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek will meet in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open final after recording straight-set victories in their respective semifinal matches on Friday at Doha. Kontaveit won her ninth consecutive match by knocking off 15th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4. The Estonian had...
TENNIS
TechRadar

India Vs Sri Lanka T20I – How to live stream the T20I cricket series

Just days after India beat the West Indies 4-0 in the three-match T20I series, India will lock horns with the Sri Lankan national cricket team. This Sri Lanka tour of India comprises 3 T20I games starting today followed by a series of two Test matches. Two of the three T20...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scotland vs France LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates from Murrayfield

Follow live coverage as Scotland host France in the Six Nations on Saturday afternoon.Gregor Townsend’s side welcome the 2022 Championship favourites to Murrayfield hoping to spring a surprise for a third straight time. The hosts have got the better of Les Bleus on the last two occasions but the French pose a fearsome threat this time around.Fresh from opening wins over Italy and then Ireland, confidence is high that a first title since 2010 is on the cards. Centre Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated the Irish in Paris, with...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy