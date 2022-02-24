ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte's Cody Martin (ankle, Achilles) probable Friday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (ankle, Achilles) is probable to play on Friday against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Person
Gordon Hayward
rolling out

LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
numberfire.com

Marquese Chriss (knee) doubtful for Mavericks' Sunday matchup against Warriors

Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Chriss appears unlikely to suit up after the Mavericks' forward missed four straight games with right knee soreness. In a tough matchup against a Warriors' team ranked first in defensive rating, Maxi Kleber is on track to see more minutes off the bench on Sunday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Tomas Satoransky expected to sign with Wizards after buyout on Saturday

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a buyout with guard Tomas Satoransky on Saturday. Satoransky is expected to join the Washington Wizards after his recent tenure with the Spurs came to a close. Expect the veteran to split minutes at the guard positions with Raul Neto going forward.
NBA
#The Toronto Raptors#Fanduel
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
numberfire.com

Stanley Johnson coming off the bench for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Stanley Johnson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will move to the bench on Friday with Trevor Ariza entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Johnson to play 19.0 minutes against the Clippers. Johnson's Friday projection includes...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Zach LaVine (knee) in Thursday's lineup, Coby White to bench

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaVine will make his 48th start this season after Chicago's star guard was sidelined three games with a left knee ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project LaVine to score 37.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (ankle) expected to play Friday

Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is probable to play on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jackson has only appeared once since February 5, but he is ready to return for the Pacers' first game out of the break. Goga Bitadze (foot) is also probable, so expect fewer minutes up front for Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, and Torrey Craig.
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder rule out Kenrich Williams (knee) Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) will not play on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Williams missed Oklahoma City's last game before the break and it's not clear if he's dealing with a long-term injury. Aaron Wiggins and Josh Giddey could see additional minutes while Williams is out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (hip) out for Thunder on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Giddey is a late addition to the injury report with right hip soreness and will not be available to face the Pacers on Friday. Aaron Wiggins could see additional minutes against Indiana with Giddey sidelined.
NBA
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) listed as probable on Pacers' Friday injury report

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is probable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brogdon will make his return to the court after Indiana's guard was sidelined since January 20th with Achilles soreness. In a matchup against a Thunder unit ranked eighth in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Brogdon to score 26.2 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Goga Bitadze (foot) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As expected, Bitadze has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder on Friday. Our models expect him to see 20.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Bitadze's Friday projection includes 9.0...
NBA
numberfire.com

Tre Mann starting for Thunder on Friday in place of injured Josh Giddey (hip)

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Mann will get the start on Friday with Josh Giddey sidelined with a hip injury. Our models expect Mann to play 31.6 minutes against the Pacers. Mann's Friday projection includes 14.9...
NBA
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable for Pacers Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is considered questionable to play in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Duarte is dealing with a sore left big toe, which is why he's missed time lately. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's game. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jeremy Lamb (ankle) off Kings injury report

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Jeremy Lamb is not on the injury report for Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets. Lamb appears ready to return after he missed the Kings' last three games before the All-Star break. In his Kings debut and only game with the team, Lamb played 31 minutes in his Kings debut and scored 14 points with 6 boards, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 3 triples.
NBA

