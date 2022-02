The Port of Los Angeles, the busiest port in North America, saw record volume in 2021. Container volume at the port in 2021 reached 10.6 million TEUs, almost 16% higher than the previous year and almost 13% more than the previous record set in 2018. But along with that volume came an array of headwinds impacting everyone from retail stores and large manufacturers to portside communities. As of early February, there was a backlog of over 90 container ships waiting outside the Port of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO