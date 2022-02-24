ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All you need to know after the second day of F1 testing

By RacingNews365, Thomas Maher
racingnews365.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula 1's 2022 pre-season test continued in Barcelona on Thursday, with RacingNews365.com reporting live from the circuit throughout. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace on another strong day for the Scuderia,...

racingnews365.com

Comments / 0

