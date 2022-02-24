All you need to know after the second day of F1 testing

Click here to read the full article. The Russian Grand Prix has become the latest big ticket sporting event to be canceled in Russia, after the UEFA Champion’s League Final, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On Friday, Formula One, the sport’s governing body, revealed that the Russian Grand Prix, due to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25, has been cancelled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after a meeting on Thursday.
“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” Formula One tweeted on Friday....
