On Feb. 25, Comal County reported 75 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 30,052 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The county reported 343 new cases from Feb. 21-25, down from 433 reported the week of Feb. 14-20. An additional eight coronavirus-related deaths were also reported in the county this week, of which three were residents of New Braunfels, three were residents of Canyon Lake and two were residents of Spring Branch. A total of 527 coronavirus-related deaths of county residents have been reported.

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO