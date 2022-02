Our right to vote is under attack and the official beginning of the attack on Americans’ right to vote began with the Domestic Terrorist attack on 1/6/21 because that insurrection’s goal was to prevent the certification of our votes, and they momentarily succeeded, until the House continued their work in the wee hours of the morning and truth prevailed. Fascism lost. But our two local Representatives, Glenn Thompson and Mike Kelly, wanted to change the facts, and stood up against democracy. They wanted to change our votes to suit themselves, to suit a person who was rejected by the legal majority of voters.

ELECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO