Steven Gerrard admitted a win is the “medicine” Aston Villa need right now after a blip in form but he cautioned that beating Brighton is not a cure for all their ills.Gerrard’s appointment as head coach corresponded with an upturn in fortunes for Villa, who won four of their first six games with the Liverpudlian at the helm but recent results have gone against them.The former Rangers boss did not seek to downplay a lone victory in their last seven Premier League matches, which has left Villa 13th and looking over their shoulders as only seven points separate them from...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO