Terance Mann doesn't expect Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell back soon

Law Murray: In describing integrating Paul George, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard back into lineup, Terance Mann says that he doesn’t expect Norm or Kawhi back anytime soon. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” Obviously, a more optimistic leaf of tea for George, for what it’s worth.

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

I love that Tre Mann had his shot destroyed by McGee and then came back at him on the next series, even if he missed the shot – 9:46 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder without Dort, Kenrich or Muscala were down 19 points but took a lead over the #1 Suns without CP3 on a Tre Mann 30 footer at the shot clock buzzer.

Really doesn’t matter who they’re missing or who they’re playing, this OKC team always competes. – 9:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

You could see Ayton looking at Booker to see if he wanted the screen.

Booker found him with bounce pass, but in traffic.

Pick-and-roll between Booker and Ayton must-see with Paul out.

In the meantime, Johnson for 3 again. Has 10. #Suns up two after Mann 3 put #Thunder up one. – 9:18 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder on an 10-0 run cause of Tre Mann and Poku.

OKC just needed to sit SGA and Giddey to challenge the #1 seed Suns. Duh. – 8:40 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

It’s a standard injury report, by Clippers standards, ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers:

Paul George, Kawhi, Jason Preston, Norm Powell and Jay Scrubb are all out. – 7:05 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Nothing new on the Clippers’ injury report ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers.

Kawhi, PG, Powell, Preston and Scrubb all out.

Everyone else is a go. – 7:05 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “Tre’s done some stuff that has us excited about Tre. And has us asking some good questions about Tre.” – 6:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Their arena was crazy. It was really loud.” #ThunderUp rookie Tre Mann on facing #Suns first time.

OKC lost 113-101 in Phoenix.

Rematch tonight in Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/oNHikUZOvz – 6:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers practicing. I believe everyone is here: Jackson, Mann, Batum, Morris, Zubac, Coffey, Kennard, Boston, Covington, Hartenstein, Ojeleye, Hood. pic.twitter.com/gqgubNZSap – 2:05 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Asked about how he envisioned reintegrating a Kawhi, PG of Norm Powell back into the lineup if any are able to return this season, Terance Mann said in part that he wasn’t expecting Kawhi or Norm to come back anytime soon. – 1:47 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann on if Isaiah Hartenstein has the green light to let fly from deep: “Yeah, man, he made one!” – 1:44 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann on the final stretch: “Just gotta do what we gotta do to finish the season strong.”

Mann on life without — and with? — PG: “Everyone’s game has grown a lot… Having him back, he’s going to have a lot of weapons around him for sure.” – 1:41 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann: “I’ve had the ball in my hands a lot and it’s been cool.” – 1:39 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann said he was “just chillin'” in the break “nothing too crazy.” – 1:37 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Norm Powell, putting the boo 😒 in boot. pic.twitter.com/4WUMVfjOgh – 1:25 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Norm Powell at today’s first Clippers practice since the break ended. pic.twitter.com/UJGJL2hhqg – 1:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell in boot still, but still getting work in with Shaun Fein pic.twitter.com/Gh1t4FwBCt – 1:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

592 players have appeared in a regular season NBA game this season, an all-time record.

Here are the players on opening day rosters who have appeared in 0 games this season, a list that includes 5 former All-Stars (Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Oladipo, Zion Williamson, Simmons). pic.twitter.com/etM7aZFY1p – 8:30 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

A Pascal Siakam item to get us into the break with a nod to Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet saying of Siakam that “there’s a joy and a happiness he carries with him” thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 5:51 PM

