ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No timetable for Kristaps Porzingis return

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43R1Oq_0eOJgQgu00

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis did a little more today at practice, but did not progress to 3-on-3 and has no definitive timetable other than day-to-day, which he has been since he arrived in the Feb. 10 trade.

Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Dugat @mdug

While I truly hope he gets fully better and stays healthy, I feel a little bit guilty about the tiny sigh of relief that it wasn’t a Mavs concern … referring to KP being still out for the Wizards due to the knee. – 7:01 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Unsurprisingly, Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out for the Wizards tomorrow vs. Spurs.

Wes Unseld Jr. admitted there is not an aggressive timeline for Porzingis’ debut so doubt he plays at Cavs on Saturday without much opportunity for 3v3 or 5v5. – 5:22 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) as out for Friday’s game against the Spurs, joining Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery). Thomas Bryant (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 3:56 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis did a little more today at practice, but did not progress to 3-on-3 and has no definitive timetable other than day-to-day, which he has been since he arrived in the Feb. 10 trade. – 2:03 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis not yet cleared for full-contact practices, still ramping up for Washington debut

cbssports.com/nba/news/wizar…1:30 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Here’s some video of Kristaps Porzingis doing some post-practice skill work just now: pic.twitter.com/D9oSdkh9hS1:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gymb2_0eOJgQgu00

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards returned from the All-Star break to practice last night and we learned Kristaps Porzingis is still several steps away from being cleared to make his debut for the team. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…10:51 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis has not played 5-on-5 NBA basketball in nearly a month so Wizards are being cautious.

He still has 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 contact check boxes to complete so seems unlikely he makes his Wizards debut on Friday vs. Spurs. – 7:56 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis will be ramped up from 1-on-1 to 3-on-3 and then 5-on-5. He didn’t say definitively whether he will debut Friday, but it sounds like it will be a process. – 7:43 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porzingis was not a full participant in practice today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis did one-on-one work against coaches. Unseld did not rule him out for Friday’s game but said the team is trying to ramp him back up after his recent knee bone bruise. – 7:42 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Kristpas Porzingis took part in limited work post All Star break. He will be further evaluated tomorrow before Friday’s game vs. San Antonio. – 7:39 PM

Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis is OUT (knee bone bruise) and Thomas Bryant is questionable for tomorrow’s game with a right ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 24, 2022

Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis was not a full participant in tonight’s practice, the Wizards’ first since the All-Star break. He is currently limited to 1-on-1 work. Will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Wizards play next on Friday. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 23, 2022

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. indicates it is likely Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut in their first game after the AS break on 2/25 vs. SAS: “I anticipate he will, but once again we’ll just have to see.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Josh Robbins
Person
Bradley Beal
All 76ers

Former Sixers Ben Simmons, Kyle Korver Working Together With Nets

Before starting a career in coaching and player development, Kyle Korver was a well-known sharpshooter in the NBA. After spending four seasons at Creighton in the NCAA, Korver entered the 2003 NBA Draft. He became a second-round pick as the New Jersey Nets used their 53rd overall pick on the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Mavs#Kp#Spurs
Yardbarker

Kemba Walker reportedly won't agree to contract buyout with Knicks

Kemba Walker reportedly has made a decision about a possible contract buyout. Walker and the New York Knicks reached an agreement that the veteran guard will not play for them the rest of the season. Some naturally wondered whether Walker and the Knicks would reach a buyout agreement that would allow him to join another team.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

Report: Steve Nash Kept Goran Dragic From Clippers and Bucks

After making a splash at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets remained active in the buyout market. Adding veteran point guard Goran Dragic, the Nets picked up the most sought after free agent in the buyout market. According to a recent report, Steve Nash deserves the credit for Brooklyn's midseason pick up.
NBA
247Sports

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum on Zion Williamson: 'Leave the young fella alone'

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum made some waves at NBA’s All-Star weekend when he said that Zion Williamson had not reached out to him since he was traded to the Pelicans earlier in February. It looks as if the situation has been rectified. Earlier this week, reports claimed that Williamson and McCollum had talked since McCollum’s All-Star game comments, something that McCollum himself confirmed Thursday — while also defending the much-maligned Williamson.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy