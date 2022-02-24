No timetable for Kristaps Porzingis return

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis did a little more today at practice, but did not progress to 3-on-3 and has no definitive timetable other than day-to-day, which he has been since he arrived in the Feb. 10 trade.

While I truly hope he gets fully better and stays healthy, I feel a little bit guilty about the tiny sigh of relief that it wasn’t a Mavs concern … referring to KP being still out for the Wizards due to the knee. – 7:01 PM

Unsurprisingly, Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) remains out for the Wizards tomorrow vs. Spurs.

Wes Unseld Jr. admitted there is not an aggressive timeline for Porzingis’ debut so doubt he plays at Cavs on Saturday without much opportunity for 3v3 or 5v5. – 5:22 PM

The Wizards have listed Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) as out for Friday’s game against the Spurs, joining Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery). Thomas Bryant (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 3:56 PM

Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis not yet cleared for full-contact practices, still ramping up for Washington debut

cbssports.com/nba/news/wizar… – 1:30 PM

Here’s some video of Kristaps Porzingis doing some post-practice skill work just now: pic.twitter.com/D9oSdkh9hS – 1:24 PM

The Wizards returned from the All-Star break to practice last night and we learned Kristaps Porzingis is still several steps away from being cleared to make his debut for the team. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:51 AM

Kristaps Porzingis has not played 5-on-5 NBA basketball in nearly a month so Wizards are being cautious.

He still has 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 contact check boxes to complete so seems unlikely he makes his Wizards debut on Friday vs. Spurs. – 7:56 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis will be ramped up from 1-on-1 to 3-on-3 and then 5-on-5. He didn’t say definitively whether he will debut Friday, but it sounds like it will be a process. – 7:43 PM

Kristaps Porzingis was not a full participant in practice today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis did one-on-one work against coaches. Unseld did not rule him out for Friday’s game but said the team is trying to ramp him back up after his recent knee bone bruise. – 7:42 PM

Kristpas Porzingis took part in limited work post All Star break. He will be further evaluated tomorrow before Friday’s game vs. San Antonio. – 7:39 PM

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. indicates it is likely Kristaps Porzingis will make his Wizards debut in their first game after the AS break on 2/25 vs. SAS: “I anticipate he will, but once again we’ll just have to see.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / February 17, 2022