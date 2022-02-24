ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Powered Morgan Super 3 Debuts As All-New British Three Wheeler

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish automaker Morgan has been producing cool and unique three-wheelers for some time now, but the current model – which launched in 2011 – is getting a bit long in the tooth. As Ford Authority reported back in September, that model will soon be replaced by the brand new Morgan Super...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Will Also Ditch The Traditional Owner’s Manual

When the 2021 Ford F-150 was revealed, it introduced a number of new and innovative features to the long-running best-selling pickup, but one thing was missing – a physical owner’s manual. Ford traded the paper manual for a digitized version in the new F-150 – which saved a literal ton of paper – though the truck does still come with some printed materials. It won’t be alone in FoMoCo’s lineup in that regard either, as the all-new 2023 Ford Ranger will also come with a digital owner’s manual, the automaker has revealed.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Special Edition GT Reminds Ferrari Who's Boss

Every gearhead who loves an underdog story will know the legendary tale of how Ford took Ferrari to the cleaners at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. This historical event was famously captured in the recent film Ford v Ferrari, and the star of the show was of course the original Ford GT. A massive amount of research and development went into the first GT car, and Alan Martin Racing's ultra-light prototype cars led the way for what would become one of the best known, and most loved American race cars of all time. Last year we teased the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, and now it's making its first public appearance at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The All-New Ford Ranger Raptor Debuts This Month

The next-generation Ford Ranger launch has been a bit confusing here in America. The global Ranger has already been revealed. That model should be substantially similar to the Ranger we get in America — likely without the diesel engines and the stick shift. But we're still waiting to hear what exactly will happen with the Ranger stateside and when.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Coming For Ranger Raptor With New Fast Truck

It's already common knowledge that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be sourcing its platform from the all-new Ford Ranger. The higher-ups of the brand have confirmed that its iteration of the midsize truck will not simply be a straight reskin of the American product, but rather have its own unique DNA. A set of quotes from Australia now suggests that the German brand wants to double down on this with a possible R performance variant.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 Crate Engine Now Available

Late last year, Chevrolet announced a new crate engine at SEMA that people looking for a big block high horsepower engine drooled over immediately. The engine is the ZZ632/1000, and as its name implies, it displaces 632 cubic inches and makes 1000 horsepower. The massive engine is available to purchase at an MSRP of right at $38,000.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare 1976 Cadillac Mirage Pickup Sells For $41K

Do you like the Chevy El Camino, but want something with a bit more style and panache? Maybe what you need is a Cadillac Mirage. The Cadillac Mirage was a custom Caddy created by legendary car customizer Gene Winfield and the folks at Traditional Coach Works. From 1975 to 1976, Traditional Coach Works built around two hundred Mirages by cutting and widening the rear section of Cadillac Coupe de Villes, and grafting in a pickup truck bed. While not necessarily endorsed by General Motors, the Mirage was sold exclusively at Cadillac dealers.
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

SVE's 750-hp 2022 GMC Syclone arrives to rock you like a hurricane, again

New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is giving its 750-hp mid-size pickup truck an encore. The truck is SVE's modern version of the GMC Syclone, based on the current GMC Canyon. SVE launched its Syclone in 2019 with a 455-hp supercharged V-6, then swapped that for a 750-hp supercharged V-8 for 2021. Production was limited to 50 trucks, but SVE now plans to build 50 more for the 2022 model year.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Heated Windshield Wiper Blades

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for heated windshield wiper blades, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 13th, 2019, published on February 22nd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11254291B2. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has long offered windshield de-icer systems on a variety of vehicles...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Ranger Raptor Gearing Up for United States

Ford has announced that the Raptor Ranger will become a global model this week, furnishing the relevant specifications while CEO Jim Farley scheduled its arrival in the United States for 2023. While that doesn’t give us specific details for the version that’ll be hitting our market next year, nobody is...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Insane 10-Wheel Chevrolet Silverado Has A 1,425-HP V8

Priced at just over $65,000, the F-150 Raptor is one of the most outlandish trucks money can buy. Serious off-roading skills and a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 make the Ford a truly unique proposition for truck lovers. But what if your tastes are a bit more eccentric? If that's the case, specialist car dealer Gateway Classic Cars has just the answer.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1987 Dodge Shelby Charger Is A Unique 80s Sports Car

This car soon became a cultural icon after a little help from Carroll Shelby. The Dodge Charger has been a cultural icon within the car community since its conception in 1966 because of the big V8 engines, sleek style, and dominating road presence. Power and performance are essential for the muscle car we all know and love, and it was made possible by your choice of Hemi 426, 440, or 383 alike; we don't talk about the six cylinders. Of course, the late 1970s spelled the end of the first muscle car era, but as we all know, the charger came back into action just a few decades later. While we all know about the most recent models, you may not know that there was a select few chargers from the 1980s whose power and performance far exceeded nearly every other muscle car of the time!
SHELBY, NC
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing PVOTY Review: V-8 Swan Song

There's a scene in the movie Mad Max where Max gazes upon a blown V-8, whining and roaring in the engine bay of a Pursuit Special as the mechanic maniacally exclaims: "It's the last of the V-8s!" We couldn't help but replay that clip in our minds as we hammered the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing around the Hyundai Proving Ground and later as a finalist on Angeles Crest Highway and the Streets of Willow circuit. We're not in some distant dystopian future, yet here is the last of Cadillac's supercharged V-8 superheroes, a stupendous, 668-hp sendoff to the marque's high-performance V-series cars.
MUSIC
Motorious

1995 Jeep Cherokee Provides Both Style And Performance With ‘90s Tech

This incredible car is the perfect vehicle for anyone with a passion for style, utility, and performance. Older model Jeeps can be the perfect vehicles for various situations ranging from the road-going family cars with a comfortable ride to utilitarian off-roaders with nothing to lose because of the rugged chassis. These SUVs are fantastic for various reasons, with the main two being that they have the design of a Jeep utility vehicle with the added benefit of a lower price because of age. Of course, this is the same argument for buying old trucks, but there is a massive difference between buying a beat-up old Silverado and purchasing a well-kept Cherokee or Wrangler. Today’s car is the perfect example of that contrast. It features an immaculate white body with some massive wheels and tires making it ideal for any offroad situation while still retaining the comfort and luxury of a brand new car.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick FITS Blueprints Officially Released

As Ford Authority reported last August, the 2022 Ford Maverick comes equipped with the brand new Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS), which are essentially slots or receivers designed for matching mounts to slide into and hold accessories. Many of these accessories are sold via Ford’s catalog, but a QR code sticker located in the bed of the compact pickup also gives owners access to the slot geometry used by FITS, which allows them to 3D print any kind of accessory they can dream of. Now, Ford has officially released the files that owners need to create those FITS-compatible accessories.
CARS
CNET

Ford Debuts Its Next-Gen Ranger Raptor Pickup, and It's Coming to America

We get a lot of very cool cars and trucks here in the USA, but one that we never previously saw on our shores is the Ford Ranger Raptor. We get the full-size F-150 Raptor, and now we're getting the Bronco Raptor, but if you've wanted a fast and highly off-road-capable midsize truck in America, you're couldn't get it from the Blue Oval. But that's changing with the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor that debuted on Monday, which Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed will come to the US on Twitter.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Is Still Better in Other Countries

Not again! After waiting for months to hear about the Ford Ranger Raptor, it’s still better in other countries such as Australia. The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor will offer more power elsewhere because the engine is detuned in America. How much power does the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor have?
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021-2022 Ford Mustang Recalled Over Passenger Knee Airbag Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2022 Ford Mustang models over an issue with the front passenger knee airbag. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front passenger knee airbag may have been produced with insufficient welds. The hazards: an insufficient weld on the front passenger knee airbag may result in...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Super Duty, F-150 Production Will Be Scaled Back Next Week

The chip shortage is still throwing a wrench in FoMoCo’s efforts to get production back on track to whatever the new normal will be. As Ford Authority previously reported, a paucity of semiconductors sidelined eight Ford assembly plants this week, a list that included plants responsible for popular vehicles like the Ford Bronco and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Now, Automotive News is reporting that next week will also see some plants alter their schedules, including both plants responsible for the 2022 Ford Super Duty.
CARS

