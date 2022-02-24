The Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health Launches with $25 Million Gift
Interdisciplinary institute will focus on advancing health equity for children in Florida and throughout the United States. Nemours Children’s Health has announced a transformative $25 million gift from Orlando philanthropist Alan H. Ginsburg and the Ginsburg Family Foundation to create the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health. This...www.orlandomedicalnews.com
