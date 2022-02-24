ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health Launches with $25 Million Gift

Interdisciplinary institute will focus on advancing health equity for children in Florida and throughout the United States. Nemours Children’s Health has announced a transformative $25 million gift from Orlando philanthropist Alan H. Ginsburg and the Ginsburg Family Foundation to create the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health. This...

Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
