ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Virginia woman is extradited back to North Carolina after being found in Fayette County

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaFKt_0eOJZtGe00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

In the morning hours on February 23, 2022. Deputies in the Meadow Bridge area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, it was revealed that one of the passengers of the vehicle was a wanted person from Allegheny County, North Carolina for the felony crimes of Burglary and Grand Larceny.

Darla D. Jarvis, 46 of Hillsville Virginia, was taken into custody and transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition to North Carolina.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Fayette County man arrested for burglary

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sewell Mountain man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the nighttime hours of February 15, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Loops Rd. Upon their arrival, deputies found...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man sentenced to prison in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announces that on February 23, 2022, Kertez McKinney, age 26 of East Pointe, Michigan, pled guilty to fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference and was sentenced to one to five years in prison by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. He will serve a minimum of one year before becoming eligible for parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Oak Hill man sentenced to prison

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announces that on February 23, 2022, Keith Sizemore, age 50 from Oak Hill, West Virginia, was sentenced to four to twenty years in prison for the felony crime of possession of five grams or more of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver. He will serve a minimum of four years before becoming eligible for parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department, according to court documents. Thomas Tucker, 43, was charged on Tuesday with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Fayette County, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Meadow Bridge, WV
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Lootpress

West Virginia baby sickened after ingesting recalled formula

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has recorded its first case of an infant contracting salmonella by ingesting recalled powdered infant formula, health officials said. The Department of Health and Human Resources did not disclose details about the baby’s illness in a news release Thursday. Last week the...
HEALTH
Lootpress

UPDATE: Fire breaks out at WV School for the Deaf and Blind

UPDATE: ROMNEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – All students and staff are safe after a fire broke out on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) in Romney, West Virginia. The school’s Administration Building was destroyed, and the West Virginia Fire Marshal is investigating. The building, which was unoccupied at the time, housed historical artifacts and the school superintendent’s residence.
ROMNEY, WV
Lootpress

Davide Hudson to serve life in prison

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Davide Hudson, 27, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Amber Meadows. Hudson shot and killed Meadows at the Beckley Travelodge in 2018. Earlier this month, Hudson was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of kidnapping,...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Two arrested on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County couple is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of February 24, 2022, deputies were patrolling Cavendish Rd on Sewell Mountain when they performed a traffic stop on...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition
Lootpress

Two Huntington Men Involved in Multi-State Drug Ring Appear in Federal Court

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Huntington men who participated in a multi-state drug ring appeared in federal court. Aaron Scott Midkiff, 36, was sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 14, 2021, Midkiff was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. Midkiff had approximately 166 grams of methamphetamine in his possession at the time deputies initiated the traffic stop. The methamphetamine was thrown out of the vehicle just prior to the vehicle stopping and was recovered by deputies. Midkiff also had digital scales, plastic bags, and $6,617 in his possession.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Cocaine and Methamphetamine

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit, Michigan man was sentenced to two years in prison for distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine. According to court documents, Durran Merille Garland, 28, sold an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant for $1,000 on March 13, 2018 in Huntington. Garland admitted to selling methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions. During a search of Garland’s Huntington residence in April 2018, law enforcement officers recovered an M&P .40 Caliber Shield handgun.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia receiving $1.2 million for HIV prevention

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is getting more than $1.2 million in federal grants to address HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment. The opioid epidemic killed more than 1,437 West Virginians from September 2020 to September 2021, U.S. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said in a news release Thursday.
HEALTH
Lootpress

WVDOT actively hiring road workers statewide

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring Transportation Workers all over the state and is ready to hire right now!. “Transportation Workers are our boots on the ground,” said District 1 Manager Arlie Matney, who began his career as a Transportation Worker more than 30 years ago. “They’re the people we see out here patching potholes, pulling the ditches, and cutting the brush. They are the backbone of the Division of Highways, and it’s a real career path with room to grow.”
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Humane Society of Raleigh County plans adoptions event after reaching maximum capacity

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) is planning to hold a three-day adoption event next week. According to Alexis Johnston, Social Outreach Coordinator at HSRC, the shelter is currently at maximum capacity and cannot accept any more animals until some are adopted. While the shelter likes to house roughly 75 animals at a time, it currently has 114 dogs and cats under its care.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston officers awarded

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, several members of the Charleston Police Department were honored. According to the city, Cpl. Tucker, Cpl. Dalton and Cpl. Hill were each awarded with a Professional Esteem Award. Ptlm. Terrence Casto and Ptlm. Dalton Holcomb both received Valor Awards. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

In Tyler, Wetzel Counties, Capito and McKinley Highlight Local Businesses, Economic Development Efforts

TYLER/WETZEL COUNTIES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Congressman David McKinley (R-W.Va.-01) made several stops in northern West Virginia today to tour two local businesses, Momentive Performance Materials and the Paul Wissmach Glass Comp, and to meet with business leaders with the Belomar Regional Council to discuss economic development and expansion efforts in the region.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Trout to be released

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Friday, March 4th, the Kanawha County Commission and Indian Lake Fish Hatchery will release 1,250 pounds of rainbow trout into the Elk River and Sanderson, according to an announcement from the county commission. In addition, Cabela’s has partnered with the Town of Clendenin to offer...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy