Virginia woman is extradited back to North Carolina after being found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

In the morning hours on February 23, 2022. Deputies in the Meadow Bridge area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, it was revealed that one of the passengers of the vehicle was a wanted person from Allegheny County, North Carolina for the felony crimes of Burglary and Grand Larceny.

Darla D. Jarvis, 46 of Hillsville Virginia, was taken into custody and transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition to North Carolina.