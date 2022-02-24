Reyna Noriega’s routine

When you hear people talking about those women who can do it all, I'm fairly certain they're all actually referring to Rihanna. The 33-year-old singer slash entrepreneur is not only the richest female musician in the world (currently worth over a billion dollars), but she is also continuing to break boundaries in the fashion and beauty worlds with every move she makes — even while pregnant. On Friday evening, the expectant mother hosted a digitally-immersive event at Goya Studios in Hollywood to celebrate all three of her beauty brands: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum. This marks the first official public appearance Rihanna has made since announcing her pregnancy, so naturally, she did it in true #badgalriri fashion.

