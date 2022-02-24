ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reyna Noriega's routine

Reyna Noriega is a 29-year-old visual artist and author, born, raised, and working in Miami. Her work—which features vibrant, joyful depictions of marginalized people—has graced the covers of Science magazine and The New...

Mashed

Guy Fieri Stopped By A Small Snack Stand And Instagram Is Loving It

Guy Fieri may be a big-time celebrity chef who rules the roost as the Mayor of Flavortown, but perhaps at heart, he's a small-town guy who wants to support small businesses and the "entrepreneurial spirit." Last week, Fieri shared a video on Instagram of a pit stop he made at a boy's pop-up neighborhood snack food stand while driving on the streets of Los Angeles. Fieri captioned the video, "Supportin' small businesses out here in LA!" And with over 150,000 views and over 24,700 likes, fans are loving the encouragement and confident vibes the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" gave to the young man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Denton Record-Chronicle

Think you know about rum? Think again

Love sipping a good mojito, frozen daiquiri or Cuba Libre?. If you’re a devoted rum drinker, here are some fun facts, trivia and background you might be interested to know about the friendly spirit. Where did rum originally come from?. Rum hails primarily from the Caribbean, with a few...
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez proudly celebrates twins Max and Emme’s 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate, professionally, but none of that is more important than her role as a mom. On Tuesday, February 22, the mother of two took to Instagram to wish a happy 14th birthday to her twins: Max and Emme. She posted a video compilation of her and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, that was edited together by a fan page.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined. Since Henry left the show, Jordan has...
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle stuns in power suit to reunite with Princess Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
CELEBRITIES
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Beauty Routine Is Surprisingly Simple

When you hear people talking about those women who can do it all, I'm fairly certain they're all actually referring to Rihanna. The 33-year-old singer slash entrepreneur is not only the richest female musician in the world (currently worth over a billion dollars), but she is also continuing to break boundaries in the fashion and beauty worlds with every move she makes — even while pregnant. On Friday evening, the expectant mother hosted a digitally-immersive event at Goya Studios in Hollywood to celebrate all three of her beauty brands: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Eau de Parfum. This marks the first official public appearance Rihanna has made since announcing her pregnancy, so naturally, she did it in true #badgalriri fashion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

