Waterloo Apartment Fire Leaves 1 Person Dead
(Waterloo, IA) — Fire officials in Waterloo report one person has died in a Wednesday apartment fire. Firefighters were called to a duplex at about 2:15 p-m. They say they arrived to find smoke coming from the windows of a two-story structure. The fire apparently started inside a first-floor apartment. The adult who died in the fire hasn’t been officially identified. There have been two people who died in Waterloo fires this year. The city fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause.
Comments / 0