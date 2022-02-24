ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Waterloo Apartment Fire Leaves 1 Person Dead

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7viv_0eOJTk4P00

(Waterloo, IA) — Fire officials in Waterloo report one person has died in a Wednesday apartment fire. Firefighters were called to a duplex at about 2:15 p-m. They say they arrived to find smoke coming from the windows of a two-story structure. The fire apparently started inside a first-floor apartment. The adult who died in the fire hasn’t been officially identified. There have been two people who died in Waterloo fires this year. The city fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause.

Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Crash Claims One Life

(Adel) A Dallas County man died when his pickup struck a semi-tractor. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:13 a.m., Friday on Greene Street between 5th Street and 7th Street in Adel. Authorities say 67-year-old David Lee Carscadden of Adel died in the crash. According to the...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two-Vehicle Accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Atlantic. Atlantic Police Lt. Devin Hogue tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 7:59 p.m. on Saturday at 504 West 7th Street in front of the Fireside Lounge. Lt. Hogue says the 2018 HRV Honda exited the alley attempting to turn west collided with a westbound 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep came to rest close to the impact. The Honda came to rest on the south curb.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police Search For Person Captured On Doorbell Camera Firing Several Shots

(West Des Moines, IA) — West Des Moines police say they are still searching for the person captured on a doorbell camera firing several gunshots. WHO Television reports the incident happened Thursday just after 8:00 p-m at the Maple Grove Villas apartment complex. The video shows the shooter getting out of a vehicle and firing five-to-six shots at an apartment. West Des Moines police say at least one of the shots did hit an apartment but no one was hurt. Police are still working to identify the shooter.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

“Suspicious” Fire Destroys Vacant Building

(Marshalltown, IA) — Police in central Iowa’s Marshalltown police want the public’s help in finding out what caused a vacant building to burn down. That building and the one next door were scheduled to be demolished — both were heavily damaged by a tornado in 2018. K-C-C-I T-V says police are calling the downtown fire “suspicious,” as there have also been numerous smaller fires all over town in recent years. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at their website, Marshall-county-c-s-dot-com. There’s a 500-dollar reward for any tip that results in an arrest.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

3 Hurt in Shelby County Crash

(Defiance) Three people were hurt, including one child in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:40 p.m., Friday, on Highway 59 north of F16. Authorities identified the injured persons as; 19-year old Evan Edwards of Council Bluffs, 46-year old Ryan Wheatley of Spirit Lake, and an eight-year-old child.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two-vehicle accident in Page County, No Injuries

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at the intersection of Cherokee Ridge and Highway 2 approximately 1.5 miles west of Clarinda on February 20th. The investigation showed that a 16-year-old from Clarinda was operating a white 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser eastbound on Highway 2....
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grant man dies following an accident in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) A Grant man died following a single-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 79-year-old Clarence Sliger was driving a 2011 Chevy HHR northbound on Highway 71 and left the roadway for unknown reasons and came to rest in the east ditch. Sliger was transported to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by Red Oak Rescue where he passed away.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo man arrested on a Page County warrant

(Page Co.) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin James Boose, 39, of Waterloo, this morning on a Page County warrant for Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order-Contempt and Providing False Information. Boose was arrested at the Page County Sheriff’s Office. He was unable to post the $1,000 cash only bond and was booked into the Page County Jail pending further court proceedings.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

42 Dogs Rescued from “Deplorable Conditions” in SE Iowa Home

(Argyle, IA) — Officials at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa say 42 dogs and puppies have been removed from an unlicensed breeder in southeast Iowa. A news release from the league states the dogs range in size from Great Danes to Corgis, and they were crammed into filthy cages stacked on top of each other inside a home near Argyle in Lee County. Jo Stafford, A-R-L-I’s director of animal services, says the smell of urine was overpowering and ammonia levels were high enough to burn your eyes. She also says the dogs are thin and have rotten teeth and fleas infestations. Lee County authorities are determining whether to file charges.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

NE Iowa Man Arrested After Drug Bust Turns Up Marijuana Cache

(Dubuque, IA) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in northeast Iowa after a drug bust turned up almost a dozen pounds of marijuana. KCRG Television reports Tanner Millman was taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking. Authorities report they found 200-thousand dollars in cash, several guns, 11 pounds of marijuana – along with other marijuana plants and products. Court documents indicate three AR-15 rifles, several handguns, and at least two shotguns were seized during the drug bust.
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man sentenced for fatal shooting outside Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced prison for his role in the death outside a Sioux City bar last May. Lawrence Canady was sentenced Friday to 16 years for voluntary manslaughter and other counts in the death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison. The judge also revoked Canady’s probation from an earlier case and added five years to the sentence. Prosecutors said Canady and Harrison fought outside Uncle Dave’s Bar and when Harrison fell, another man shot him twice while Canady continued to hit him. Canady’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense. The second suspect, 17-year-old Dwight Evans, is charged with first-degree murder in Hartez’s death.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Parents sue after man feeds baby at Des Moines hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The parents of a child who was fed and changed by a stranger in a neonatal intensive care unit at a Des Moines hospital are suing the hospital and the man. Police say the man entered the NICU at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and fed and changed the baby in December. The child was not injured. The child’s parents were not in the area at the time. The man, Adam Wedig, has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing. The parents say in their lawsuit that MercyOne did not have adequate security for the unit. A spokeswoman said the hospital could not comment on the lawsuit.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police report one Arrest and one Incident

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 25-year old James Edward Sullivan of Creston at Highway 34 and Cherry Street for driving with a suspended license. Officers transported Sullivan to the Union County Jail. Mark Anthony Weems of Creston reported multiple missing chainsaws from his pickup. The loss is estimated at $798.00.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests from February 9th through February 22nd. Brent William Michael, 46, of Malvern, was arrested February 9th for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $2,600. Ryan Jarrett James Wright,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man pleads guilty to charges in Iowa crash that killed woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Coralville man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs. The Gazette reports that 32-year-old Bryce James Wagehoft pleaded guilty last week to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the April 2020 death of 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, of Cedar Rapids. Wagehoft also pleaded Monday to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her. Police say a toxicology report showed Wagehoft had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who said he shot another Waterloo man last year in self-defense has been convicted of first-degree murder. The Courier reports that a jury convicted 29-year-old Stephen Devon Phillips on Wednesday in the killing of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers on May 15, 2020. Phillips took the stand during his trial last week, saying Flowers had knocked him to the floor during a fight, strangled him and then stood over him with a gun before Phillips pulled his own gun and shot Flowers. But investigators say the shooting followed an earlier argument between the two and that Phillips had threatened to carry out a shooting. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police report ten arrests from February 6 through February 22. On February 6, Police arrested 19-year old Michael Gehling of Atlantic and 26-year old River Pecha-Nichols on 3rd-degree burglary, 3rd-degree theft, and Criminal Mischief. Officers transported Gehling and Pecha-Nichols to the Cass County Jail. On February 10,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Prosecutor: Woodbury County deputy’s justified in shooting

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The Woodbury County attorney says a sheriff’s deputy acted reasonably when he shot and killed a man in Sergeant Bluff in January. County Attorney Patrick Jennings announced his findings Wednesday after he reviewed an investigation into the shooting death of 35-year-old Michael Meredith. Jennings said Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy Eric Fay shot Meredith after he hit the deputy with a tire iron. Jennings said Fay had reason to fear for his safety and that of others at the scene. Fay, another county deputy and a Sergeant Bluff police officer responded to the scene after a report of a possible burglary in progress.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

