NBA

Eric Gordon (groin) expected back for Rockets versus Magic

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (groin) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the...

www.numberfire.com

rolling out

LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Fined By The NBA

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler did not speak with the media following the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. As a result, he was fined $25,000 by the league because of not speaking with reporters. Butler was voted one of the reserves for the Eastern Conference. He leads the team with 21.8 points per game and averages 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Butler also passed LeBron James for most career triple-doubles in franchise history.
NBA
Eric Gordon
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
numberfire.com

Marquese Chriss (knee) doubtful for Mavericks' Sunday matchup against Warriors

Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Chriss appears unlikely to suit up after the Mavericks' forward missed four straight games with right knee soreness. In a tough matchup against a Warriors' team ranked first in defensive rating, Maxi Kleber is on track to see more minutes off the bench on Sunday.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
#The Orlando Magic#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Tomas Satoransky expected to sign with Wizards after buyout on Saturday

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a buyout with guard Tomas Satoransky on Saturday. Satoransky is expected to join the Washington Wizards after his recent tenure with the Spurs came to a close. Expect the veteran to split minutes at the guard positions with Raul Neto going forward.
NBA
numberfire.com

Landry Shamet (ankle) absent from Suns injury report

Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet is not on the injury report for Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shamet is ready to return after missing a few weeks with a right ankle sprain. Chris Paul (thumb) might miss the remainder of the regular season, so Shamet should see a larger role down the stretch. He will likely compete with Elfrid Payton for minutes behind Aaron Holiday on Thursday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Zach Collins starting for Spurs Saturday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Three starters for the Spurs - Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl - are out on the second leg of the back-to-back set. One of those spots will go to Collins.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Zach LaVine (knee) in Thursday's lineup, Coby White to bench

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaVine will make his 48th start this season after Chicago's star guard was sidelined three games with a left knee ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project LaVine to score 37.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets
Basketball
Sports
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday (ankle) questionable Sunday for Phoenix

Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Holiday is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, he carries a questionable tag into Sunday afternoon's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
NBA
numberfire.com

James Harden will play in Sixers' Friday contest against Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harden will make his Philadelphia debut on the road after sitting out before All-Star Break with a hamstring injury. In a middling matchup against a Minnesota team allowing a 110.0 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Harden to score 44.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

R.J. Hampton sprains ankle, now questionable Friday for Magic

Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday versus the Houston Rockets. Hampton had been cleared to return from a knee injury that has kept him out since January 19, but then he sprained his left ankle during the Friday morning shootaround. Terrence Ross and Gary Harris will lose playing time with the second unit if Hampton is able to return to the court.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nick Richards (foot) out Friday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards will not play Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Richards is dealing with a sprained right foot. He was listed as doubtful, and he's subsequently been ruled out of action. In 41 games this season, Richards is averaging 3.4 points, 2.0 assists...
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder rule out Kenrich Williams (knee) Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) will not play on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Williams missed Oklahoma City's last game before the break and it's not clear if he's dealing with a long-term injury. Aaron Wiggins and Josh Giddey could see additional minutes while Williams is out.
NBA

