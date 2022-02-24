Video shows Detroit man stealing Southfield police car, leading officers on chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WWJ) – A suspect with a lengthy criminal history is facing a long list of new charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle, before stealing a squad car and fleeing again.

Charles Williams of Detroit has been charged with 10 felony counts for the Feb. 19 incident , including receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police.

The 27-year-old was eventually tased and subdued by a group of police officers after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on residential streets.

Police released dashboard and body camera footage of the incident, which shows an officer initially bringing his stolen vehicle to a stop near Winchester Street.

As the officer gets out of his SUV to approach the vehicle, a passenger in the stolen vehicle begins to exit, and he approaches that door. That’s when the Williams is seen getting out of the driver’s seat and climbing into the squad car.

After a short struggle with officers, Williams was eventually able to break free and speed away in the police vehicle.

The suspect was eventually brought to a stop after another police SUV slammed into the vehicle in a residential neighborhood. Officers used a taser and eventually got him into handcuffs.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said during a press conference Thursday he’s “very thankful” the incident was resolved without anyone getting injured.

“Arresting these suspects is not easy. They’re very aggressive and they have no regard for community safety or officer safety,” Barren said.

Williams had previous convictions, including assault, burglary and weapons charges.

He is being held on a $1 million bond after Thursday’s arraignment.

Barren said his department’s officers are “doing exactly what we’re asking them to do” by monitoring hotels and apartment buildings, because they’re “areas where these criminals gravitate to, because they have easy access to these vehicles.”