Air Raid Sirens Transition Into Upbeat ‘Chicken Fried’ Song When Applebee’s Ad Airs During CNN Russia-Ukraine Coverage

Shortly after sunrise, the air raid sirens were blaring in Kiev. The shelling had long since begun. Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday in a full-scale assault on the sovereign nation next door. Soon after, there were reports that Russian military vehicles were streaming into Ukraine from Belarus, which had apparently joined in a Russian assault on Ukrainian border agents. Smoke billowed above the skylines of cities across Ukraine: Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, Odessa, Kiev. As CNN reporter Matthew Chance stood on a roof in the capital in a flak jacket and helmet he'd donned on-air, a gorgeous structure clambered up above his right shoulder, all blue domes and spindly golden spires. A cathedral, a work of art, a testament to humanity's capacity to build great and beautiful things on a canvas landscape. In the moment, it was also part of the backdrop for a showcase of our capacity for destruction.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO