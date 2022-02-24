ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Raid Sirens Transition Into Upbeat ‘Chicken Fried’ Song When Applebee’s Ad Airs During CNN Russia-Ukraine Coverage

By Jacklyn Krol
 3 days ago
Who knew air raid sirens paired so well with country music? (Capitalism, probably.) On Thursday morning (Feb. 24), CNN was covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine live on television when it ran an unfortunately timed Applebee's commercial. The news organization was covering the active air raid sirens going off in...

