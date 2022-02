Some of the most historic moments in women’s UFC History since Rousey vs Carmouche. It’s hard to believe that it was just nine years ago that the UFC had its debut women’s MMA bout when Ronda Rousey fought Liz Carmouche at UFC 157 on Feb. 23, 2013. While women had already made their strides in other pro-MMA organizations like Strikeforce as well as the making of the all women’s organization Invicta FC in 2012, the UFC was still considered to be the top promotion, and having the same opportunity open up for female fighters was a massive decision that sparked praise and controversy.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO