The Jolly Roger waits for you to come aboard at this Peter Pan-inspired Bar in St. Louis. The bar will be a one-day event where customers can experience the wonder of the Blue Lagoon, climb aboard the Jolly Roger, and hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout. Tickets are on sale now for the event which promises to make all your childhood dreams come true. The pop-up bar will be in St. Louis for a while, it runs through April 2023.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO