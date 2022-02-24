ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas dad pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter whose body was found in the woods

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208QRc_0eOJA23500

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty this month to killing his missing daughter whose body was later found in a wooded area with signs of abuse.

According to the KSHB-TV, Howard Jansen III entered the plea on Feb. 11 to charges of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, one count of abuse of a child, and one count of interference with law enforcement. Jansen’s girlfriend Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced to 31 years in prison in December after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child under the age of 6, and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

Jansen and Kirkpatrick were initially charged with first-degree murder, criminal desecration, and aggravated child endangerment, the Kansas City Kansas Police Department said in 2020.

Jansen reported his daughter Olivia missing on July 10, 2020, and an Amber Alert went into effect. According to the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, she was last seen that day at her home on the 4400 block of Gibbs. Officers found her body hours later in a "wooded area" on the 3400 block of Steele.

The Kansas City Star reports Olivia’s autopsy showed signs of abuse and determined she died from a brain bleed. Olivia also reportedly had a small cut on the back of her head.

Jansen’s sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

Comments / 7

Larry Guthrie
2d ago

hope he gets a good reception when he goes to prison and I hope he never walks out of prison

Reply
9
Aubree Banks
2d ago

anyone wanna place bets on how long it takes for someone to skin her name off his face?? 💰

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

San Antonio dad arrested for alleged starvation, torture, and death of young son

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A 28-year-old Texas man was arrested for allegedly starving his 4-year-old son, which ultimately led to the boy's death. According to KABB-TV, which cites the arrest report, San Antonio Police responded to a call at Children's Hospital on Aug. 17, 2021, because medical officials were reportedly concerned about Benjamin Cervera's injuries, including bruises on his body. The boy was reportedly very thin, and he ultimately died before police could get there. Homicide detectives then took over the investigation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Former N.C. police chief facing 70 felony charges arrested after allegedly faking his death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A disgraced former police chief facing 70 felony charges was found and arrested after leading officials to believe he drowned himself. William Spivey was reported missing Feb. 21 to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office when he reportedly did not come back from a fishing trip. Officials reportedly found Spivey's boat in the Lumber River as well as his vehicle parked at the boat landing. A dive team searched the river, and other efforts were carried out via helicopter and on the ground.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
truecrimedaily

New Jersey man convicted of killing 4 family members on New Year's Eve

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was convicted of murder charges this week for fatally shooting four of his family members in 2017. According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, on Dec. 31, 2017, authorities from the Long Branch Police Department and Monmouth County Sheriff's Office responded to 635 Wall Street at approximately 11:43 p.m., in reference to shots fired.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
truecrimedaily

Chicago teen’s mom turns in son after he allegedly robbed train conductor at gunpoint

CHICAGO (TCD) -- An 18-year-old Loyola University student got turned in to the police by his mother after he allegedly robbed a train conductor at gunpoint. Metra Police, which oversees protecting the city’s commuter trains, said on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 2:07 p.m., a passenger pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and "announced a robbery." The suspect allegedly stole money from the conductor and fled on foot as the train pulled into the Van Buren Street Station. Photos from the train and the station show a man wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, black parka, black gaiter, and white sneakers.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas man accused of killing girlfriend’s child, keeping body in freezer for months

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of killing his girlfriend’s child after his body was found in a freezer on Tuesday, Feb. 22. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the victim’s sister gave her elementary school teacher a note written by the children’s mother that prompted the investigation. In the note, the mother reportedly said she was being held hostage by her boyfriend in their home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
truecrimedaily

Texas grandma who starved grandkids, made them eat their own feces sentenced to 25 years

WILSON COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A woman who was the legal guardian of three of her grandchildren was sentenced to 25 years in prison for starving the kids and abusing them. The 81st Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Samantha Foster’s sentence on Feb. 18 and added that she will serve 10 years of probation. Foster initially pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree injury to a child causing bodily injury but then switched her plea to guilty.
TEXAS STATE
truecrimedaily

Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, beat him with meat cleaver

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old woman faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing her disabled husband and beating him in the head with a meat cleaver. Police reportedly responded to Melvin Weller and Joan Burke’s home Feb. 11 after Weller’s stepson called 911. At the scene, WPBF-TV reports Weller was found in a pool of blood that covered the kitchen floor. The arrest affidavit obtained by WPBF says he suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Tcd#Kshb Tv#The Kansas City Star
truecrimedaily

Florida babysitter accused of taking drugs, falling asleep, and fatally suffocating 9-week-old child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly taking drugs, falling asleep, and suffocating a 9-week-old child she was babysitting. According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on June 6, 2021. At the scene, authorities reportedly discovered Mary Evans and the 9-week-old child she was babysitting unresponsive.
BAY COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after missing Delaware woman’s remains found in Maryland

KENT COUNTY, Del. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old man stands accused of killing a missing Delaware woman after her remains were located in Maryland on Feb. 16. According to a press release from the Delaware State Police, Jennifer Leyanna had not been seen or heard from since Oct. 9, 2020. Upon further investigation, interviews, and tips, police say they assumed she was deceased.
DELAWARE STATE
truecrimedaily

2 people charged after missing North Carolina woman's remains found

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (TCD) -- Two people have been charged with murder after a missing woman's remains were located in a residential area and later identified. On Jan. 26, Huntersville Police Department officers responded to a tip about a potential homicide on the 12000 block of Comanche Road and "discovered what appears to be human remains." Police said at the time they were in the early stages of their investigation and already had a person of interest in custody. Days later, the department posted a screenshot of the suspected victim taken from surveillance footage. She was reportedly last seen in front of the suspect's home in July.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Man accused of breaking into Boston zoo and trying to get into tiger exhibit

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested this week after reportedly breaking into Franklin Park Zoo and trying to access the tiger enclosure. According to WCVB-TV, on Monday, Feb. 21, at approximately 9 a.m., Matthew Abraham was detained by the zoo’s security after he was spotted in a non-public area near the "Tiger Tales" exhibit. He reportedly saw staff approaching and climbed over the gate, leaving the area.
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Colorado felon accused of killing ex-girlfriend, stealing her car and debit card

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old convicted felon was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and stealing her car and credit card. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 27000 block of South Timber Trail in Conifer on the night of Sunday, Feb. 13. Concerned neighbors reportedly called deputies because they had not seen the resident, 55-year-old Michele Scott, in several days. When deputies arrived, they found it "locked and dark with no one home."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
truecrimedaily

'Disheveled' man found barefoot in cold weather accused of stabbing 78-year-old

DEARBORN, Mich. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man who was found "disheveled" and barefoot on a cold sidewalk is accused of fatally stabbing a 78-year-old man. According to a Dearborn Police Department statement, on Feb. 11 at around 9 a.m., Dearborn Fire and Police officials responded to a residence on the 7500 block of Indiana Street for a call about medical assistance. When they arrived, police officers located a 78-year-old man deceased and a 31-year-old suspect nearby.
DEARBORN, MI
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy