ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Diana L. Shelton, 76

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 4 days ago
Diana L. Shelton of Withamsville, Ohio. Was born on January 19,1945 to Glenn and Helen Shelton. Sister to the late Kathy (Brian) Fitzpatrick and Linda (the late Raymond) Craig. Loving aunt to Lora (Michael) Johnson, Chad Marsh, Josh (Dani) Marsh, and Great aunt to Karaline Goodpaster. Passed away peacefully on January 15th at the age of 76. Diana was a lifelong resident of Withamsville. She worked as a type setter for the Clermont Courier then ST Media Group. She loved watching her sister Kathy and niece Lora show Tennessee Walking Horses. She enjoyed frequent trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and photography. She enjoyed music and loved Elvis. Diana loved to cook and share her recipes with friends and family.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Clermont County, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy