Brio Italian Grille closed its location in The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, the weekend of Feb. 19. The Woodlands Mall officials confirmed the closure on Feb. 22, and announced the space will be filled by North Italia, another restaurant concept. www.brioitalian.com. Andrew joined Community Impact...

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO