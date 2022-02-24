Alabama A&M officer accused of sex abuse and enticing a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old Alabama A&M University Department of Public Safety officer stands accused of sexual crimes, including one against a child.

According to WAFF-TV, Ismael Roldan was arrested Monday, Feb. 21. He was reportedly charged for enticing a child and second-degree sexual abuse.

Roldan was allegedly booked into the Madison County Jail on $3,000 bail. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, WAFF reports that he posted bail for the two charges and was released.

The university told WAAY-TV that the crime was not related to his role as an officer at the school. According to The Associated Press, the university said they hire state-certified officers for the campus security department. Roldan had reportedly been employed with the Department of Public Safety at Alabama A&M University for three years. He has since been put on administrative leave as the investigation continues, WAAY reports.