From the Front Row

York News-Times
 2 days ago

I had to go out to the shed in the backyard the other day to get out my grandson’s bike which we had put up and didn’t figure we would get out till maybe mid-April. While I was in there I happened to see my golf clubs and thought it would...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

York News-Times

Watch now: Bekka Allick ace serve

Watch now: Nebraska isn’t a beach volleyball school, but Jaylen Reyes thinks these four Huskers could hang with the top-10 teams. The Husker beach volleyball team doesn’t make any effort to qualify for the NCAA Championship, but their coach thinks they could challenge the best.
SPORTS
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City East, Sioux City West's basketball teams both fall in playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Ras Vanderloo has just one request for area high school basketball fans: Don’t let the last two games define what East had accomplished all season. The Black Raiders’ season ended Friday night at home with a 61-40 loss to Waukee in the Class 4A substate semifinals, as Waukee’s athleticism and hot shooting was too much for the home team.
SIOUX CITY, IA
St. Mary
KSNB Local4

Adams Central girls win B-4 District over Platteview

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central welcomed in Platteview for the B-4 District Final on Friday night, and the Patriots would be rude hosts. Adams Central takes down the Trojans 61-34 to advance to the state tournament in Lincoln.
HIGH SCHOOL
KRQE News 13

MW indoor track and field wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West indoor track and field championships wrapped up at the Albuquerque Convention center on Saturday. It was a solid performance for the women’s team. On Friday, three Lobos swept the podium in the 5,000M and Amelia Maza-Dowie set a new conference record in the event by over 15 seconds with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News Channel Nebraska

2022 NCN State Basketball TV Coverage

LINCOLN - News Channel Nebraska will be televising 24 state basketball tournament games. This page will be updated with the full broadcast schedule on Monday, February 28.
LINCOLN, NE
#Front Row#Winter Storms#Exeter#State Wrestling
York News-Times

Early St. Mary scoring run buries E-M's state hopes

ALBION – After a 6 for 17 first half shooting performance and 16 turnovers, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves trailed D-2 No. 5 St. Mary’s 33-17 in the D2-3 District final at Boone Central High School. Exeter-Milligan needed to come out in the third quarter and turn the tide of...
MILLIGAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska beach volleyball goes 2-0 on first day of beach season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a pair of wins over Wayne State and Park on Friday at the Hawks Championship Center. NU’s top pair of Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik won their only match of the day, 21-5, 21-18 against Wayne State’s top pair. Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez won their No. 2 match against Wayne State in straight sets, 21-10, 21-13, as did Keonilei Akana and Ally Batenhorst at No. 3 (21-15, 21-13) and Whitney Lauenstein and Kennedi Orr at No. 5 (22-20, 21-19). Nicklin Hames and Lindsay Krause, the Huskers’ No. 4 pair for the morning match, were pushed to a third set but came out victorious, 21-10, 15-21, 15-7.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

GICC girls defeat Chase County to advance to State

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Central Catholic girls had to take a little trip out west for their District final, as they faced off against the Chase County Lonhorns. The Crusaders are going dancing in Lincoln, as they defeat the Longhorns 48-35, to head to the state...
CHASE COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNB Local4

GISH girls place in State swimming prelims

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior participated in the State swimming tournament in Lincoln on Friday. Two girls placed in the 100-meter backstroke to advance to Sunday’s finals. Watch the above video for detailed results.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings St. Cecilia wins nail biter over Sandy Creek

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first half of Thursday night’s C2-9 Sub-District Final, it looked as if Sandy Creek would be advancing to the District Finals on Saturday. Instead, the Bluehawks of St. Cecilia squeak out a 31-30 win, to advance.
HASTINGS, NE
WIBW

Washburn Rural wins back-to-back 6A State Wrestling titles

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, Washburn Rural’s boys team returns home as 6A State Champions. The Junior Blues had two state champion wrestlers. Aidan Boline won the individual state title at the 160 pound weight class and Austin Fager clinched the State Title win for the Junior Blues after he won the 182 pound weight class.
SALINA, KS
KSNB Local4

Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball wins D1-4 District title

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball competed against 13-seed Maywood-Hayes Center on a neutral floor at Kearney in the D1-4 District title game on Saturday. The Wolfpack advanced to the Class D1 State tournament in a 55-36 win.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Wood River wins C1-9 Sub-District title

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It seemed as if the whole town of Wood River showed up to Adams Central High School to cheer on their Eagles, as they faced off against the Patriots in the C1-9 Sub-District Finals. In the end, the Eagles fans would go home happy, as Wood...
WOOD RIVER, NE

