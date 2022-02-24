From the Front Row

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a pair of wins over Wayne State and Park on Friday at the Hawks Championship Center. NU’s top pair of Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik won their only match of the day, 21-5, 21-18 against Wayne State’s top pair. Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez won their No. 2 match against Wayne State in straight sets, 21-10, 21-13, as did Keonilei Akana and Ally Batenhorst at No. 3 (21-15, 21-13) and Whitney Lauenstein and Kennedi Orr at No. 5 (22-20, 21-19). Nicklin Hames and Lindsay Krause, the Huskers’ No. 4 pair for the morning match, were pushed to a third set but came out victorious, 21-10, 15-21, 15-7.

