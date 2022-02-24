ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) on track Friday for Rockets

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) is not on the injury report for Friday...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
rolling out

LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
NBA
Daily Herald

Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night. Booker played point guard with All-Star Chris Paul out with a fractured right thumb. Booker finished with a season-high assist...
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Steve Nash Kept Goran Dragic From Clippers and Bucks

After making a splash at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets remained active in the buyout market. Adding veteran point guard Goran Dragic, the Nets picked up the most sought after free agent in the buyout market. According to a recent report, Steve Nash deserves the credit for Brooklyn's midseason pick up.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Magic#Kpj#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Zach LaVine (knee) in Thursday's lineup, Coby White to bench

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaVine will make his 48th start this season after Chicago's star guard was sidelined three games with a left knee ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project LaVine to score 37.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Marquese Chriss (knee) doubtful for Mavericks' Sunday matchup against Warriors

Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Chriss appears unlikely to suit up after the Mavericks' forward missed four straight games with right knee soreness. In a tough matchup against a Warriors' team ranked first in defensive rating, Maxi Kleber is on track to see more minutes off the bench on Sunday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Stanley Johnson coming off the bench for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Stanley Johnson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will move to the bench on Friday with Trevor Ariza entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Johnson to play 19.0 minutes against the Clippers. Johnson's Friday projection includes...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Josh Green coming off the bench for Dallas on Friday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will return to the bench on Friday with Reggie Bullock back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Green to play 18.0 minutes against Utah. Green's Friday projection includes 5.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Tomas Satoransky expected to sign with Wizards after buyout on Saturday

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a buyout with guard Tomas Satoransky on Saturday. Satoransky is expected to join the Washington Wizards after his recent tenure with the Spurs came to a close. Expect the veteran to split minutes at the guard positions with Raul Neto going forward.
NBA
The Associated Press

Harden stars in 76ers debut in big win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — James Harden had 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his 76ers debut, Joel Embiid added 34 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-102 on Friday night. Philadelphia finally got to see how its star twosome worked together after Harden missed...
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder rule out Kenrich Williams (knee) Thursday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) will not play on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Williams missed Oklahoma City's last game before the break and it's not clear if he's dealing with a long-term injury. Aaron Wiggins and Josh Giddey could see additional minutes while Williams is out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Aaron Holiday (ankle) questionable Sunday for Phoenix

Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Holiday is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, he carries a questionable tag into Sunday afternoon's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Nerlens Noel (foot) available on Friday

New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Noel has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Heat. Noel's Friday projection includes 3.5 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Zach Collins starting for Spurs Saturday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Three starters for the Spurs - Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl - are out on the second leg of the back-to-back set. One of those spots will go to Collins.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy