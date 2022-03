Three Days Grace have unleashed their latest fist-to-the-sky anthem, teaming up with Lukas Rossi on the new song "Neurotic" from their forthcoming studio album Explosions. Rossi is likely familiar to some music fans as the winner of the Rock Star Supernova singing competition that had him front a supergroup of Jason Newsted, Tommy Lee and Gilby Clarke. In recent years, he's sung for Stereo Satellite, appeared on a few songs for Lee's Andro solo album and most recently dropped the new solo album Autonomic just before the end of 2021.

