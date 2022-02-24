ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rivian 'making progress' on production ramp-up, sets market share goal

By Ben Klayman
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCC4y_0eOIildO00

DETROIT (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive is “making progress” in the increase of production for electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant and is aiming to take 10% share in the EV market by 2030, Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday.

“We’re absolutely making progress,” he said during a Wolfe Research conference of the push to increase vehicle production. “The plant is starting to ramp nicely.”

Scaringe said Rivian, whose shares closed up 10.7% at $63.71, idled the plant for the first 10 days of January to make changes on the production lines in a move to boost output.

Scaringe, responding to a question about how big Rivian could become by 2030, said the company had the brand position “to build out a portfolio ... to allow us to really work toward building a position of 10% market share within the EV space.”

He called the global semiconductor chip shortage the “most painful” constraint in the push to build production. The California-based startup produced 1,015 vehicles last year, coming up short of its target of 1,200 due to supply-chain constraints.

Scaringe said Rivian had replaced some chipsets in certain parts with other chipsets that are easier to get. He said the global shortage would be a factor through the rest of the year.

Rivian’s stock slumped after it outlined during its first quarterly earnings report as a public company its struggles with the manufacturing of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. It also has a contract to build 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2025 for Amazon.com, which has a 20% stake in Rivian.

Back in December, Scaringe pegged production challenges to global supply-chain constraints, the COVID-19 pandemic, a tight labor market and short-term issues around building electric battery modules.

Scaringe said Thursday Rivian was building a pilot line for in-house production of battery cell production and also plans to co-invest with a supplier on production as well. Rivian’s cells are currently supplied by Samsung SDI.He also said automakers will need to work on securing critical battery materials like lithium and nickel.

“It’s not a choice. It’s a requirement,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Volkswagen Threatens Tesla's Throne in Electric Vehicles

There's a bug in Elon Musk's rearview mirror. Musk's company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report led the worldwide electric vehicle market in 2021 with a 14% share, according to the research firm Canalys, but Volkswagen (VWAGY) was right behind it. Sales of the Model Y started in the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Rivian Shares Are Rising Today

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is trading higher Monday morning after filings from billionaire investor George Soros showed he invested about $2 billion in the electric vehicle company during the fourth quarter. Soros’ family investment office, Soros Fund Management, revealed that it bought nearly 20 million shares, giving Soros about...
STOCKS
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Idea Could Change The Company Forever

Ford has been at the top of its game lately thanks heavily to the leadership of CEO Jim Farley. While a bulk of the groundwork for the automaker's new EV and off-road vehicle lineup was laid by Farley's predecessor, Jim Hackett, Farley has seen the plan through to production. New models like the Bronco and F-150 Lightning are in hot demand with no signs of letup. The Blue Oval is clearly in a solid position right and for the foreseeable future. And then this mini bombshell dropped this past Friday.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramp Up#Labor Market#Detroit#Ev#Wolfe Research#Amazon Com
TheStreet

Ford Takes Top Tesla Talent

Elon Musk does not have a reputation as being easy to work for. That's why his company, despite being a cutting-edge innovator, has also been a bit of a revolving door when it comes to top talent. Leaving the electric vehicle (EV) leader also makes sense for top talent, because...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Troll Army Is Hurting The Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

Unless you spend a lot of time on Twitter, your opinion of Tesla is likely different from mine. The company's mission statement is "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," so you'd think Tesla owners and investors would be happy with the industry-wide push towards electrified vehicles. But Elon Musk's stans (overzealous or obsessive fans) seem to have a new mission lately: attack anyone who talks unfavorably about Tesla (or positively about another automaker).
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

332K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy