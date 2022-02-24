ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTZEw_0eOIdqPU00

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets (31-28) host the Boston Celtics (34-26) at Barclays Center Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET as both teams look to stay in the thick of the Eastern playoff race. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Celtics finished the first part of the season eight games above .500, but their record on the road was subpar at 14-15. They’ve struggled from 3-point land, shooting just 34.4% from deep, which ranks them 21st in the NBA. The Celtics have been carried by their defense, which has allowed the third-fewest points per game (103.5) in the league.

The Nets traded SG James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 10, landing PG Ben Simmons, SG Seth Curry and C Andre Drummond. Simmons has yet to suit up and won’t be ready for this game, either, as he continues to get in game shape after not playing at all for the Sixers this season. He won’t help the Nets’ struggles from deep – they are shooting just 35.1% from the 3-point line this season. Curry has shot well in his three games since the trade, however, making 12 of 23 attempts from 3 and averaging 18.3 points per game.

Celtics at Nets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Celtics -450 (bet $450 to win $100) | Nets +330 (bet $100 to win $330)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics -8.5 (-115) | Nets +8.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 213.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Celtics at Nets key injuries

Celtics

  • None

Nets

  • PF Kevin Durant (knee) out
  • SF Joe Harris (ankle) out
  • PG Kyrie Irving (ineligible) out
  • PG Ben Simmons (reconditioning) out

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Celtics at Nets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 116, Nets 105

PASS.

The Celtics have finally gotten back on track and will be at full strength against the struggling Nets. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games, though they did go into the All-Star break with a terrible 112-111 loss to the Pistons as 12-point home favorites.

Boston (-450) will win here, but the price is too expensive – and risky. We’ll get much better value betting the Celtics to cover the spread.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

BET CELTICS -8.5 (-115). They are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games, while the Nets are only 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10. In the last meeting between these teams, the Celtics blew out the Nets 126-91 in Brooklyn, easily covering the 10.5-point spread.

The Celtics are favored by 8.5 points this time around and the Nets are without Durant, again. Brooklyn has lost 13 of its last 17 games without Durant, including eight losses by at least 10 points.

CELTICS -8.5 (-115) is the way to go here.

The total has gone Over in five of the last six games between the Celtics and Nets, and the Over is 6-1 in the Nets’ last seven games against teams with a winning record.

Brooklyn could struggle to score without Durant and Irving, but the Celtics are playing well right now and should make up for it with another solid showing offensively to help push the total OVER 213.5 (-115).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Got Kawhi Leonard To Smile At The NBA Top 75 Event: "MJ Did The Impossible"

Michael Jordan stole all the headlines over All-Star Weekend. Jordan was part of the NBA 75, the group of players dubbed the best 75 players in the history of the NBA. And the NBA decided to honor these players ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland. Many pictures of Jordan have come out since then, but one picture has garnered the attention of fans.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Eastern#Pg Ben Simmons#Sixers#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Ge
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Gets Brutally Honest About Harden, Embiid Duo

The Philadelphia 76ers shook things up in a major way ahead of the NBA trade deadline when the Ben Simmons saga finally came to an end. They agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sending Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks out of town in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out LeBron James For Not Taking The Final Shot Against The Clippers: "LeBron Got Scared And Passed It Away.

LeBron James has received criticism from all quarters this season thanks to how underwhelming the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the regular season, but so far that has been restricted to his reported involvement in building the roster that is letting the franchise's fans down. For the most part, LeBron's play on the court is not something that has been called into question thanks to how elite he has been.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Calling For 1 Major NBA Trade

There were a couple of blowouts in the NBA on Thursday night. But one of those blowouts has NBA analyst Charles Barkley calling for one team to made a big trade. During the NBA on TNT broadcast, Shaquille O’Neal reflected on how poorly the Portland Trail Blazers were performing against the Golden State Warriors. When Shaq suggested a rebuild, Barkley started tearing into the Trail Blazers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s plan to unleash Klay Thompson in the playoffs, revealed

Klay Thompson is slowly getting back to the swing of things after missing the last two seasons. The Golden State Warriors have brought him in slowly thus far. Through his first 17 games played, he’s averaged a shade over 25 minutes of action per game. He’s breached the 30 minute mark twice this season, both in the past four games. Based on the recent comments from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game’s Damon and Ratto show, those numbers are about to go higher.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy