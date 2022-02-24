Meet the Stars of the Slopes: Annika Belshaw

When my daughter said she wanted to try snowboarding, I admit I worried. Not just about telling my child to go ahead and fling herself down a mountain, but also about how to best do that with her diagnosed cerebral palsy. The condition has caused her to struggle with one-side weakness and coordination. Yet despite being told it was unlikely she would ever walk without a brace or cane, she’d already conquered running, biking, swimming, even horseback riding after years of physical therapy. Still, snowboarding seemed a hard choice for a kiddo with one weak leg and balance issues.

