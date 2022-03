On Saturday, Black excellence got a whole lot more stylish thanks to the many celebrities who showed up and out. The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards took place in Los Angeles, and it was filled to the brim with a multitude of our favorite public figures who spared no expense as they luxuriously swarmed the Hollywood Roosevelt for the event’s red carpet. From Shoniqua Shandai channeling the iconic Diana Ross to social media personality La’Ron Hines dripped in 50 shades of slay, the fashions were one for the books.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO